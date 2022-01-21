Covid-19: Omicron confirmed in Palmerston North, expert warns luck will run out

The queues were short in Palmerston North's drive-through vaccination centre on Friday.

The positive case of Covid-19 in Palmerston North was confirmed to have the Omicron variant on Friday.

Although their household contacts returned a negative test, an infectious disease expert warns a single negative result was not cause for complacency.

Across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the positive case visited 10 locations, some more than once. It totalled 15 events, most of which they were present for less than 20 minutes, sometimes as short as 5.

David Hayman​, professor of Veterinary Science at Massey University and an expert in infectious diseases spread between animals, said these short visits was good news.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Professor David Hayman, an infectious disease expert at Massey University, warns the city to proceed with caution.

"The less time people are exposed, the better. People aren't generally shedding a virus all the time in a high amount. Masks, handwashing, basic things can be huge factor in not becoming infected.”

However, he wanted people to be mindful of the virus’ incubation period.

The confirmed case had produced five negative tests, including one on day nine in MIQ before becoming symptomatic on Wednesday – three days later – and returning a positive test.

Hayman had a colleague who was working from home despite missing an exposure event window as a precaution to see if they became symptomatic. He said anyone was concerned and could work from home should consider it.

He was concerned people who were vaccinated may not be as cautious as they should be. Two doses of the vaccine wasn't as effective against Omicron as it was against other variants of Covid-19.

“It's why boosters are so important.”

Palmerston North had been visited by positive Covid-19 cases previously without it spreading in the community.

"We've been lucky, but ultimately luck does run out.”

A Ministry of Health statement on Friday said genome sequencing could not directly link the Palmerston North case to others identified at the border, so it was likely they became infected before beginning MIQ.

The case completed isolation at an MIQ facility in Christchurch and presented five negative Covid-19 tests before being released on Sunday, January 16.

They took flight NZ550 to Auckland on Sunday, arriving at 3.20pm. They then flew on NZ5121 to Palmerston North, departing just before 5pm.

While the case is only considered infectious from Monday January 17, other travellers on the same flights are being asked to get tested.

The case only presented symptoms on Wednesday and got a further test, which confirmed they had Covid-19 on Wednesday evening.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Palmerston North Covid-19 drive-through testing centre was closed 4pm Thursday, but the district health board would increase hours and testing locations if demand surged.

There has been no surge in Covid testing or vaccination clinic queues since the Omicron link to Palmerston North was announced on Thursday.

A MidCentral District Health Board communications person said 297 tests were processed on Thursday.

As of 9am Friday none were positive.

The previous day, without a Covid-19 scare, there were 216 tests processed by the health board.

The Prime Minister on Thursday said if Omicron – which is much more contagious than other variants of Covid-19 - was in the community then the country would need to go into the red traffic light system.

A spokesman for the prime minister said the Palmerston North case was still border-related and so did not currently meet the threshold to trigger the nationwide alert level red.

The locations of interest register continued to be updated on Friday, with ANZA Motor Company being removed from the list, replaced with ANZOR Fasteners.

An ANZA employee believed it was a case of mistaken identity.

South African shop eSANZ was originally told the case had been to the store on January 18, but on the website it was listed as January 19. At 4pm Thursday, the business was updated again to say it was January 18.

Stuff continues to enquire about the misreporting of times, date and locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website. The ministry is yet to respond.

Warwick Smith/Stuff eSANZ's manager said they were told they were a location of interest on Jan 18, then 19th, then the 18th again.

Palmerston North deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford​ and Rangitāne iwi representative Wiremu Te Awe Awe​, said it was more important than ever for people to be careful, patient and respectful to Covid-19 response workers, and to stick to the rules.

“We have always known it was a case of not if, but when,” Rutherford said.

All locations of interest are now considered high risk. As of 3pm Friday, they are:

Anzor Fasteners Palmerston North on Tremaine Av. between 12:05pm and 12:15pm on January 19

Postie Palmerston North on Rangitikei St. between 11:15am and 11:45am on January 19

eSANZ Milson on 73 Milson Line between 2:15pm and 2:30pm on January 18

Bunnings Warehouse on Tremaine Av. between 10:30am and 10:48am on January 18 and between 4:54pm and 5:05pm on January 17

Cafe 116 on Terrace End between 10:10am and 11:30am on January 19

Amare Safety on Tremaine Av. between 11:45am and 11:50am on January 19 and between 3pm and 3:10pm on January 17

Repco on Tremaine Av. between 1:55pm and 2:05pm on January 19, between 10:20am and 10:30am on January 18, and between 3:55pm and 4:35 pm on January 17

Steelmasters on Tremaine Av. between 11:59am and 12:04pm on January 19 and between 3:10pm and 3:28m on January 17

Manawatu Locksmith on Princess Street between 11:07am and 11:12am on January 19

New World on Broadway Av. between 11:00am and 12:30pm on January 18

Only Cafe 116 is considered a close contact event, meaning all who were there at the time are advised to get tested immediately, self-isolate, get a second test on day five after the exposure event, then contact Healthline for further advice.

The cafe was still operating, but with staff who were not affected.

Casual contacts from other locations are also asked to get a test immediately.