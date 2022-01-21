Covid-19: Precautions paramount now Omicron is in Palmerston North, expert warns

There has been little uptake in demand for Covid tests since the Omicron case was linked to Palmerston North. Motorists queue at the Main St testing station on Friday.

A disease expert is encouraging the public to be steadfast in their Covid-19 precautions following confirmation the positive case in Palmerston North is the Omicron variant.

A Ministry of Health statement on Friday said genome sequencing confirmed the case, who triggered numerous locations on interest in the city, was infected with the highly contagious Omicron strain.

Houshold contacts of the case, who has been self-isolating at home since a positive test result on Wednesday evening, had on Friday tested negative for the virus.

But a Massey University infectious disease expert warned a single negative result was not cause for complacency.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Professor David Hayman, an infectious disease expert at Massey University, warns the public of Palmerston North to be cautious.

Over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the positive case is recorded visiting 10 locations, some more than once. It totalled 15 events, most of which they were present for fewer than 20 minutes, sometimes as short as five minutes.

Massey University Veterinary Science professor David Hayman​ said these short visits was good news.

"The less time people are exposed, the better. People aren't generally shedding a virus all the time in a high amount.

“Masks, handwashing, basic things can be huge factor in not becoming infected.”

However, he wanted people to be mindful of the virus’ lengthy incubation period.

The confirmed case had produced five negative tests, the last being on day nine in MIQ before becoming symptomatic on Wednesday – three days later – and returning a positive test.

A colleague of Hayman was working from home despite missing an exposure event window as a precaution to see if they became symptomatic.

He said anyone who was concerned and could work from home should consider doing the same.

Hayman was concerned people who were vaccinated may not be as cautious as they should be. Two doses of the vaccine wasn't as effective against Omicron as it was against other variants of Covid-19.

“It's why boosters are so important.”

Palmerston North had been visited by positive Covid-19 cases previously without it spreading in the community.

"We've been lucky, but ultimately luck does run out.”

Genome sequencing could not directly link the Palmerston North csae to other Omicron cases at the border, so it was likely they became infected before beginning their stay in MIQ.

A spokesman for the prime minister said because the case was border-related it did not currently meet the threshold to trigger the nationwide alert level red.

The case completed isolation at an MIQ facility in Christchurch and presented five negative Covid-19 tests before being released on Sunday, January 16.

They took flight NZ550 to Auckland on Sunday, arriving at 3.20pm. They then flew on NZ5121 to Palmerston North, departing just before 5pm.

Though the case is only being considered infectious from Monday, January 17, other travellers on these flights are being asked to get tested.

MidCentral District Health Board Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said thery always knew it was “a matter of when, not if” Covid-19 returned to the community.

Both the DHB and the community needed to be adequately prepared to support cases isolating at home, and to provide care to those who needed to go to the hospital.

“The Central Coordination Hub has been stood up in response to this case and is ensuring that there is appropriate capacity for testing, including any pop-up clinics that are required. Primary healthcare and welfare services are responding to people that are isolating in the community.”

Davies encouraged the community to do what it could to prepare whānau and households for living with Covid-19.

“There are simple things the community can do to prepare - including having discussions about tamariki in shared care, ensuring that you have a few days of supplies on hand, the ability to work from home if possible, and ensuring that you get tested if you have any symptoms.”

Covid-19 tests will be available at the drive-through community testing site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North, over the long weekend, from 8.30am to 4pm.

Palmerston North deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford​ and Rangitāne iwi representative Wiremu Te Awe Awe, said it was more important than ever for people to be careful, patient and respectful to Covid-19 response workers, and to stick to the rules.

“We have always known it was a case of not if, but when,” Rutherford said.

There was no surge in Covid testing or vaccination clinic queues since the Omicron link to Palmerston North was announced on Thursday.

A MidCentral District Health Board spokesperson said 297 tests were processed on Thursday. As of 9am Friday none were positive for Covid-19. The previous day there were 216 tests processed.

The register for Palmerston North locations of interest has continued to be revised, and all are now considered high risk. Some time periods have changed there has been at least one case of mistaken identity.

On Friday, ANZA Motor Company was removed from the list, replaced with ANZOR Fasteners.

Warwick Smith/Stuff eSANZ's manager said they were told they were a location of interest on Jan 18, then 19th, then the 18th again.

South African shop eSANZ was originally told the confirmed case had been to the store on January 18, but on the website it was listed as January 19. At 4pm Thursday, it was switched back to January 18.

As of 3pm Friday, the locations of interest were:

Anzor Fasteners Palmerston North on Tremaine Ave between 12:05pm and 12:15pm on January 19

Postie Palmerston North on Rangitikei St between 11:15am and 11:45am on January 19

eSANZ Milson on 73 Milson Line between 2:15pm and 2:30pm on January 18

Bunnings Warehouse on Tremaine Ave between 10:30am and 10:48am on January 18 and between 4:54pm and 5:05pm on January 17

Cafe 116 on Napier Rd between 10:10am and 11:30am on January 19

Amare Safety on Tremaine Ave between 11:45am and 11:50am on January 19 and between 3pm and 3:10pm on January 17

Repco on Tremaine Ave between 1:55pm and 2:05pm on January 19, between 10:20am and 10:30am on January 18, and between 3:55pm and 4:35 pm on January 17

Steelmasters on Tremaine Ave between 11:59am and 12:04pm on January 19 and between 3:10pm and 3:28m on January 17

Manawatu Locksmith on Princess St between 11:07am and 11:12am on January 19

New World on Broadway Ave between 11:00am and 12:30pm on January 18

Only Cafe 116 is considered a close contact event, meaning all people who were the cafe during the contact period are advised to get tested immediately, self-isolate, get a second test on day five after the exposure event, then contact Healthline for further advice.

Casual contacts at other locations are asked to get a test immediately.