Māori leaders say Government is not prepared for Omicron

“We know we will experience in New Zealand cases at a level that we haven’t experienced before,” the prime minister told Labour MPs.

Tamariki vaccination rates are not high enough and whānau haven’t the time or resources to “stock up” for an Omicron outbreak, the Iwi Chairs Forum says.

National Iwi Chairs Pandemic Response Group co-leader Mike Smith is asking for two weeks of action, and a border closure, to prepare.

As families are told to prepare for an incoming Omicron outbreak, Smith is asking the Government to introduce an Omicron allowance, so families can actually prepare to isolate.

He said Māori were working to prepare themselves for the outbreak, and shouldn’t wait for the Government to get on board. But he said if the Government was serious about ensuring every New Zealander was ready for the Omicron wave, it needed to give beneficiaries an allowance, so they could afford to stock up on medicines and essentials.

He also said the Ministry of Health should urgently give the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency access to vaccination data for tamariki Māori. He made that comment in his personal capacity, he said, as some iwi had previously objected to the sharing of their data.

“We came out against it initially as we didn’t feel private health information for Māori should be shared, but I am happily prepared to support this,” he said.

“Anything we can do to provide protection for our children, we should do. We need to do this with speed, and at scale.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff John Tamahere, of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, says they will go to court to get access to immunisation data for tamariki Māori.

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency this week said it would be going back to the High Court to force the Ministry of Health to provide the names and contact details of unvaccinated tamariki Māori across the North Island.

Following legal action last year, the ministry eventually released certain information for some unvaccinated iwi members to the agency.

John Tamihere, head of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, said it was upsetting and illogical for the ministry to release information about adults but not children.

“Our babies are urgent. What is their plan,” he asked.

“To suggest we are only interested in vaccinating the adults but not their children is a stretch, we don’t think like that.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Data researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui says Māori booster and child vaccination rates are not yet high enough.

Dr Rawiri Taonui told Stuff he had seen preliminary data for vaccination rates and was concerned. He said only half as many tamariki Māori in Auckland had been vaccinated in the first week of paediatric vaccinations, compared to Pākehā and tauiwi.

There were similar issues with booster shots, he said. As many Pākehā were immunised earlier, they were becoming eligible for boosters earlier, he said. Less than half as many Māori and Pasifika had received boosters, compared to Pākehā and tauiwi, he said.

The Government should consider lowering the gap from four to three months for Māori to get booster shots, he said, and release data to Māori Health Providers.

Otherwise, he said the country risked a repeat of the 1920 Spanish Flu pandemic – where 20 times as many Māori died in the final wave of the virus.

With delays in vaccinating tamariki Māori, time needed for communities to “stock up” for the outbreak, and concerns about the readiness of the health system, Smith said the country needed more time.

“The best way to do that is immediately halt anyone from crossing the border,” he said. If arrivals were paused for two weeks, he said that would be enough time.

A spokesman for Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said she was not considering a temporary Omicron preparation allowance.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins paused MIQ releases for March and April, which Professor Michael Baker said would have “no effect”.