Covid-19 live: Stricter mask rules at red setting as 10 Omicron cases reported in the community

17:01, Jan 25 2022
STUFF
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern provides an update on the Omicron outbreak and booster shots at the post-cabinet press conference.

Get the latest on Covid-19 cases and other updates live from Stuff newsrooms across the country.

Despite a busy Wellington Anniversary Day on Monday, Tuesday had left businesses feeling the pinch as workers opted to work from home.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
Despite a busy Wellington Anniversary Day on Monday, Tuesday had left businesses feeling the pinch as workers opted to work from home.
Stuff