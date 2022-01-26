Covid-19: Auckland's Indian community rallies after Omicron-linked weddings

The Pukekohe Indian Hall is a location of interest linked to an Omicron case.

Two leaders in Auckland’s Indian community say they are ready for an Omicron outbreak after people with the highly contagious Covid-19 variant attended two community events.

Since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Omicron was circulating in the community on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has identified two weddings celebrated by Auckland’s Indian community as locations of interest.

On Monday, the ministry announced five new Omicron cases in Auckland, all from one event attended by the family. On Tuesday, there were six more Omicron cases in Auckland from at least one event.

Supplied/Stuff Supreme Sikh Society New Zealand spokesman Daljit Singh says their faith teaches them it is not for a person to end their “worldly bondage”.

Supreme Sikh Society president Daljit Singh said his group had plenty of food to deliver to members if they needed.

Singh had spoken to some families who were isolating as close contacts for Omicron exposure.

David White/Stuff The Gurudwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Sikh temple in New Lynn, where a Covid case positive with the Omicron variant visited on Friday, January 14.

“Most of them say they’re doing OK ... mostly test results are negative.

“It was very tense [on Monday],” he said.

Singh said families had told him they felt they were being targeted by the virus. However, Singh told them the virus did not discriminate by religion or culture.

His message was: “Don’t be shy, come forward and tell the ministry, isolate and test yourself.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Staff at the Covid-19 Motueka testing site on the day the government announced a shift to red on the Covid-19 traffic light system.

The Takinini Sikh temple has also introduced virtual worship so anyone who had isolated could still participate in their faith.

Singh said the Takinini temple had vaccinated 4000 people and had seen an uptick in bookings this week. The temple has already vaccinated 430 children between the age of 5 and 11.

“Fingers crossed, we don’t want to grow it,” he said.

Manjit Singh Batth, president of the Auckland Sikh Society, said people were “scared” about the Omicron outbreak.

Supplied/Stuff Manjit Singh Batth, president of the Auckland Sikh Society, said people are scared about catching Omicron.

“We are telling the people to keep their distance, wear masks, stay home, and sanitise their hands,” he said.

Batth said his organisation was ready with food parcels for those that had to stay home.

“In the coming days, we will do it,” he said.

Batth wanted the elders in his community to stay home while the virus was circulating.

Supplied/Stuff President of the Auckland Indian Association Dhansukh Lal said Auckland's Indian Communities are able to tackle anything.

“A lot of awareness is coming to the Punjabi community now,” he said.

Dhansukh Lal said the Auckland Indian Association had offered to buy and deliver groceries for any members.

“Hopefully none of our members get Omicron. We are concerned and if anything happens we have to deal with it.

“We tackle everything,” Lal said.

But with high vaccination rates, he thought the community would be in a strong position.

“The Indian communities have been very very good,” he said.

The association had also offered the Ministry of Health the use of its hall for vaccinations.

The latest figures released by the Ministry of Health show 106 per cent of Kiwi Indians have had a first dose of the vaccine, while 105 per cent have had a second.

The figures are over 100 per cent because there had been a higher turnout of people getting vaccinated than the ministry had legislated for – because more people sought vaccinations than had engaged with health services in the year prior.