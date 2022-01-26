Covid-19: Cafe owner asks locals not to abandon Omicron-hit businesses

Robyn Eastment, owner of Cafe 116, wants people to remember to support small businesses during the pandemic.

A cafe owner says the Omicron variant was bound to come to a Palmerston North business. It just happened to be hers.

Last week, 10 Manawatū businesses were named as locations of interest after a visit from someone infectious with Covid-19, but only Cafe 116 on Napier Road was labelled as close contact.

When the person was confirmed to have the more contagious Omicron variant of the virus, Robyn Eastment said the negative attention towards her business intensified.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Wedding venue linked to Omicron outbreak 'shocked' to hear of exposure

* Businesses bracing for Omicron outbreak

* Covid-19: Positive case in Palmerston North possibly Omicron



“I’m not upset by the reaction, people were scared.

“It was just having our business on TV three nights in a row, people making jokes on social media... We’re just a cafe and we did everything we were told to.

“Every business owner thinks they’ll become a location of interest, eventually, but you don't think it's going to be you.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The cafe fell quiet when it became a location of interest.

Cafe 116 was open the same day it was listed as a location of interest. By that stage, affected staff were self-isolating and getting a test, while remaining staff did a deep clean.

But the busy cafe went quiet, with only regulars stopping by.

“We're in an industrial building, we have plenty of space and high ceilings, the ventilation is great ... some of my regulars come here because they feel safe.”

Eastment decided to close the cafe over the long weekend and give her remaining staff time to rest.

She said she would reopen on Wednesday at the usual time of 7.45am.

“All I want to say is that people should support their local businesses. All of them, not just mine. Otherwise, you'll lose them.”

She bought the cafe in August 2019, and said if she could last the lockdowns and alert levels so far, she would survive this too.

STUFF Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

Manawatū Chamber of Commerce chief executive Amanda Linsley also urged people to shop local.

“It’s hard enough for businesses adapting to changes and managing staff during these difficult times. Remember, a business is only considered a location of interest on the date and time notified on the [Ministry of Health] website.

“The traffic light framework is not lockdown, it is intended to give as much certainty and stability as possible for people and businesses and the rules are clear.”

The first case in Manawatū was revealed on Wednesday and two household contacts have since tested positive while isolating at home.

The whole country entered the red traffic light system at 11.59pm on Sunday after nine linked cases of Omicron were discovered in the community without a link to the border, indicating community transmission.