Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Omicron and Delta outbreaks - January 26

Wellington Airport has been named as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who visited the airport on Monday, January 24, between 6.30am and 9.40am, and those who were at the Jetstar check-in area of the airport at the same time, should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

Fenton Park Dairy in Gibson St, Rotorua, has been named a location of interest for an extended period between 9am Wednesday, January 19, and 3.30pm January 25.

Te Ngae Fish Supply in Ōwhata, Rotorua, was also listed as location of interest having been visited on Saturday, January 22, between 3pm and 3.30 pm.

Anyone who has been to Fenton Park Dairy or the Te Ngae Fish Supply takeaways shop over this time should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after the time they visited.

If symptoms develop, people should get a test and stay at home until a negative result is returned.

The new traffic light framework started on December 3, allowing more freedoms for fully vaccinated people. The Ministry of Health would not be publishing all low-risk locations of interest in red areas under the new Covid protection framework.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.