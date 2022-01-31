Covid-19 vaccines are probably creating a ‘nocebo effect’

It has been a week since the country went into the red traffic light setting where mask requirements are more widespread.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: I’ve always found the placebo effect utterly fascinating. A placebo is basically a sham drug or treatment designed to help test how well an actual drug or treatment works.

A placebo can be anything from a simple sugar pill that looks like the real deal, getting an injection of salty water instead of a vaccine, or undergoing the first stages of surgery but without the surgeon doing the part that they are testing.

Supplied A nocebo effect is the opposite of a placebo effect.

The placebo effect is what happens when that placebo treatment on its own makes people feel better.

It blows my mind just how powerful our expectations and beliefs can be. For example, taking two sugar pills once a day tends to work better than one pill twice a day.

Even more incredible is that the same placebo can provide half of the pain-killing power of aspirin, yet also half the pain-killing power of morphine.

But there is a flip side to the placebo coin. Our expectations and beliefs can also make us feel worse, something called the “nocebo”​ effect.

A group of researchers from Europe and the US have just published a really interesting study looking at the data on the side effects people reported in the clinical trials of the various Covid-19 vaccines.

While other studies have focused on the people who received the real vaccine, these researchers focused on those who received the placebo.

The questions they wanted to answer were: How many people reported experiencing a side effect after being “vaccinated” and what kind of side effects did they have? The researchers only looked at trials where the placebo was an injection of salty water. They also limited their analysis to people 18 and older.

So what is the effect when people are injected with salty water but believe it might be an experimental Covid-19 vaccine? After receiving their first dose, almost one in three of the mRNA​ trial participants reported experiencing fatigue and/or headaches.

About one in 10 reported experiencing aches and pains or chills, and a smaller number reported feeling nauseous, vomiting or having a fever.

Unsurprisingly, people receiving an actual Covid-19 vaccine also reported experiencing these symptoms. And while the numbers for the actual vaccine were higher for most side effects, they weren’t that much higher – at least after the first dose.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff science columnist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

What was different was the number of people reporting pain at the injection site. That was experienced by about eight out of every 10 people who received an mRNA vaccine compared to just one out of every 10 who got the placebo vaccine.

What all this means is that most of the common side effects people experience after their first vaccine dose – like headaches and fatigue – are most likely caused by the nocebo effect. We expect to feel unwell and then we do!

This suggests that putting ourselves in a more positive frame of mind and focusing on the benefits that we’ll all get from being vaccinated should help.