Covid-19: 45 new community cases, 90 Omicron cases to date

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government has modelling in place for up to 50,000 cases of Omicron a day.

There are 45 new community Covid-19 cases, and 90 Omicron cases in total to date, officials have reported.

There are active cases being treated as Omicron in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Palmerston North, and Nelson Tasman, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday afternoon.

To date, 90 community cases of Covid-19 that are either confirmed as Omicron variant or have been linked to previously reported Omicron case, an increase of 34 from Wednesday.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on Thursday afternoon.

Many of these additional cases have previously been reported as Covid-19 cases and linked retrospectively either through whole genome sequencing or epidemiologically. Therefore, many were not new community cases reported today.

The number of cases and contacts were expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron, the ministry said.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said scenario planning has been carried out between 1000 and 50,000 Omicron cases a day.

The 45 new community cases (both Omicron and Delta) were in Auckland (22), Waikato (two), Bay of Plenty (three), Lakes (seven), Taranaki (one), Hawke’s Bay (eight), Nelson Marlborough (two).

There was also one case in Gisborne and four in Canterbury which were notified after the ministry’s reporting deadline, and will be recorded on Friday.

Investigations into the Gisborne case were currently under way to determine a link to other known cases in the current outbreak. However, at this stage it is likely that this person became infected during travel outside the region, the ministry said.

Officials have advised five people in Auckland tested positive for Covid-19 after attending Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton over the weekend. One of the cases has the Omicron variant, and sequencing was under way on the remaining four cases.

So far, 68 people who attended the festival have been identified as close contacts – this number was “expected to increase”.

Anyone who attended the festival is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days following exposure at the event – until Wednesday, February 2 – and get tested if cold or flu symptoms develop.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Five people in Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Soundsplash festival in Hamilton over the weekend.

Five people were in hospital with Covid-19 on Thursday, including one in an intensive care or high-dependency care unit in Rotorua.

The average age of those in hospital was 68.

More than 22,894 Covid swabs were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours, down slightly from more than 27,900 reported on Wednesday.

The number of tests in Auckland in the past 24 hours was more than three times higher than the day before – 11,761 versus 3279.

There had been an unexpected detection of Sars-CoV-2 in wastewater in Porirua on January 25, and people with symptoms were urged to get tested, the ministry reported.

Case breakdown

Of the 22 new cases in Auckland, at least one was linked to known or suspected Omicron cases, and the others remain under investigation.

There were two new cases in Hamilton – one linked, and one under investigation.

Seven new cases had been detected in Rotorua. Six were household contacts of previously reported cases and one was being investigated.

There were three new cases in the Bay of Plenty. One was part of a Tauranga household with two other cases reported earlier this week; linked to the January Omicron cluster.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The number of Omicron cases is expected to grow, and modelling suggests there could be between 1000 and 50,000 Omicron cases a day.

The other two cases were in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, and were being investigated for links to known cases.

The ministry also announced three more Covid-19 cases linked to an exposure event at the BestStart Pyes Pa early childhood centre, which were being treated as Omicron. These would be recorded in Friday’s numbers.

A second case of Covid-19 in Taranaki has been linked to the January Omicron cluster – a household contact of an earlier case.

Eight new cases had been detected in Hawke’s Bay, all “expected” and linked to the known Hastings Delta cluster. All had been in isolation.

There were two new cases in Nelson-Marlborough which would be added to Friday’s case tally, part of one of the households which has been epidemiologically linked to the January Omicron cluster.

Four community cases have been found in Christchurch, two in the same household. All four were being investigated to determine links to previous cases.

Meanwhile, 26 per cent of eligible 5 to 11-year-olds have now had their first dose (124,155 children).

Sixty-three per cent of those currently due for their booster (1.16 million people) have received it.