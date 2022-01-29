Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in self-isolation, identified as close contact of Covid case

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is isolating after being at a location of interest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is self-isolating after sharing a flight to Northland with a Covid-19 case, who is expected to have the Omicron variant.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and a key advisor to Ardern, her chief press secretary Andrew Campbell, are also isolating.

The exposure event took place on Saturday, January 22, on flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland. The flight was listed as a location of interest on the Ministry of Health’s website.

The Governor-General and members of her staff were also on board and are following the same isolation instructions.

The Prime Minister and Governor-General were in Northland undertaking advance filming at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, at the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust for the Waitangi Day broadcast.

Whole genome sequencing for the case has been requested with an expected result on Sunday.

The result is expected to indicate that the case has been infected with the Omicron variant and the public health response reflects this, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

All other passengers on board NZ8273 are also deemed close contacts and are required to self-isolate, get tested immediately and remain in isolation for 10 days following their exposure.

The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well, a spokesperson said.

In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately on Sunday and will isolate until Tuesday.

Ardern visited the Tamaiti Whangai Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Lower Hutt on Thursday. Labour MPs Chris Hipkins, Ginny Andersen and Rino Tirikatene joined Ardern on a tour of the centre.

On Tuesday, Ardern hosted a press briefing where she announced the latest rules on mask-use.

And on January 23, Ardern hosted a press briefing where she announced the entire country would shift into the red traffic light setting.