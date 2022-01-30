PM Jacinda Ardern has Covid-19 test, self-isolating after being confirmed as close contact

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government has modelling in place for up to 50,000 cases of Omicron a day.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had a Covid-19 PCR test, and is self-isolating after being confirmed as a close contact of a Covid case.

A spokesperson said Ardern remained asymptomatic on Sunday morning, and continued to feel well. Results of the test were expected later on Sunday or early Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been caught up in a Covid scare.

Associate Professor James Ussher, from the University of Otago, said that with the exposure event being more than a week ago, if the prime minister was going to develop symptoms it was likely that would have happened by now.

Both the prime minister and person who tested positive would also have been wearing masks, which would have reduced the risk of transmission, and the ventilation system on the aircraft should have helped reduce the risk.

Ardern received her booster shot on January 17 – five days before the exposure event. Ussher, from Otago’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, said the effect of the booster had probably been starting to kick in by the time of the flight, but it would not have had its full impact.

“It probably has had some effect but probably not quite full protection,” he said.

Booster shots should be fully effective one to two weeks after being administered. When they were fully effective, boosters were about 70 per cent protective against infection, Ussher said.

The news was confirmed just before 10 pm on Saturday night, as the number of locations of interest multiplied to include 18 flights spanning the country and Auckland, Wellington and Rotorua airport terminals.

In a statement, Ardern’s office said she had been deemed a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case, and had entered self-isolation in line with Ministry of Health advice.

Ardern will isolate until Tuesday, which is 10 days since the exposure.

John Bisset The exposure event took place on Saturday, January 22, during flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland (file photo).

Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and a key adviser to Ardern, her chief press secretary Andrew Campbell, are also isolating.

The event took place on Saturday, January 22, during flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland. Flight NZ8273 had been added to the Ministry of Health website as a location of interest yesterday.

Results for the whole genome sequencing for the case are expected on Sunday. The result is expected to indicate that the case has been infected with the Omicron variant and the public health response reflects this.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receiving her booster vaccination on January 17 in Auckland.

“All other passengers on board NZ8273 are also deemed close contacts and are required to self-isolate, get tested immediately and remain in isolation for 10 days following their exposure.

“They will also need to follow further isolation and testing requirements provided by public health officials,” the statement read.

People who have been in contact with close contacts are not required to take any action.

The Governor-General and members of her staff were also on board and are following the same isolation instructions, the statement said.

The Prime Minister and Governor-General were in Northland undertaking advance filming at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, at the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust for the Waitangi Day broadcast.

Monique Ford/Stuff The Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, is also self-isolating along with members of her staff.

Ardern visited the Tamaiti Whangai Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Lower Hutt later in the week, on Thursday. Labour MPs Chris Hipkins, Ginny Andersen and Rino Tirikatene joined Ardern on a tour of the centre.

On Tuesday, Ardern hosted a press briefing where she announced the latest rules on mask-use.

And on January 23, Ardern hosted a press briefing where she announced the entire country would shift into the red traffic light setting.

There were 97 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health, but not all have been confirmed yet as Omicron.

It comes after 105 new community cases were announced on Friday.

In total, 116 community cases have now been confirmed as being the Omicron variant.

On Saturday, Health authorities urged all 8000 people who attended the Soundsplash music festival in the Waikato to get an immediate test after a number of Omicron cases from the event were confirmed. The festival was held between January 21 and 23.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Everyone who attended the three-day Soundsplash music festival in the Waikato is being urged to get tested.

So far, the vast majority of Omicron community cases have been linked to private events in Auckland, including multiple weddings, over the weekend of January 15-16.