Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Omicron and Delta outbreaks - January 31

The Prime Minister was asked about a new version of Omicron picked up in NZ border workers and their close contacts.

Kerikeri New World, a men’s clothing store in Auckland, and Nelson Airport have been listed among the latest Covid-19 locations of interest from the Ministry of Health.

Those who visited New World Kerikeri on Saturday, January 22 between 4.45pm and 6.05pm should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

As should anyone who visited Nelson Airport terminal on Wednesday, January 26 between 4.12pm and 4.22pm, or on Friday, January 28 between 6.25am and 7.45am.

Menswear store Connor in Auckland’s Botany Town Centre is also listed for Friday, January 28 between 12.15pm and 10pm. People there between those times should also self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

A Health 2000, a public toilet, a hotel, a coffee shop, a McDonald’s, a bus terminal, a swimming pool, Kelly Tarlton’s aquarium, a takeaway store, another hospitality business and a grocery store have also been listed today.

The new traffic light framework started on December 3, allowing more freedoms for fully vaccinated people. The Ministry of Health would not publish all low-risk locations of interest in red areas under the new Covid protection framework.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.