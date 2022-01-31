Covid-19: 91 new community coronavirus cases, 10 people in hospital with virus

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

There are 91 new cases of Covid-19 across Aotearoa, with 10 people in hospital with the virus.

The new community cases are in Northland (one), Auckland (65), Waikato (17), Tairāwhiti (one), Bay of Plenty (one), Lakes (three), Hawke’s Bay (two), and Wellington (one).

There are 39 new cases at the border with a total of 771 active cases in the community.

The Tairāwhiti case is linked to an existing case and the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Ministry of Health is asking everyone in New Zealand to act as if Omicron is circulating in the community. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Another Auckland death as 103 new community cases reported in outbreak

* Covid-19: 97 new community cases, seven people in hospital with virus

* Covid-19: 105 cases in Omicron cluster to date, 105 new community cases

* Covid-19: 45 new community cases, 90 Omicron cases to date

* Covid-19: MIQ worker contact tests positive, possible Omicron case in Palmerston North

* Covid-19: 46 new community cases, 48 in hospital



There are an additional four cases which will be added to Tuesday’s numbers, and three of those are linked to existing cases and the Soundsplash festival.

The cases in hospital include one in the North Shore, three patients in Middlemore, one in Auckland, three in Rotorua, one in Waikato and one in Hawke's Bay.

The Wellington case was linked to an event in Auckland, with case investigations underway to identify exposure events, the Ministry said.

A Hutt Valley case reported on Sunday has been confirmed as having the Omicron variant.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get tested.

Public health teams are continuing to manage Omicron cases in the community through rapidly isolating cases and contacts, contact tracing, and testing to slow the spread, the ministry said.

It also said Omicron was “now the dominant variant”, therefore the specific variant of the virus was no longer being reported alongside case numbers.

With a rise in cases, priority for whole genome sequencing will be to highlight patterns of virus spread rather than individual cases.

Health officials continue to encourage mask wearing, physical distancing and using the Covid-19 Tracer App to scan in to help slow the spread of Omicron.

A sore or scratchy throat and a runny nose are the most common early symptoms of the variant, with the Ministry of Health encouraging anyone with symptoms to get tested and stay at home until receiving a negative result.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Christel Yardley/Stuff All those over 18 eligble to get their booster is encouraged to do so.

The Ministry of Health's IT team investigated Auckland’s Sunday case numbers and the “technical issue” was reconciled, meaning the 56 reported yesterday remains, and there are not an additional 40 cases to report.

There were also 13,376 booster doses administered on Sunday, bringing the total number of boosters to 1,300,364.

The booster lowers chanced of getting very sick and being hospitalised, public health officials said.