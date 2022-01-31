Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, January 31

It was back to school on Monday for Pleasant Point Primary school with senior pupils wearing masks for the first time under the red light settings.

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from January 31 regarding Covid-19, including latest case numbers and locations of interest details.

Cases and vaccinations

There were 91 new cases of Covid-19 reported across Aotearoa on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the community to 771. Ten people were in hospital with the virus.

The new community cases reported on Monday were in Northland (1), Auckland (65), Waikato (17), Tairāwhiti (1), Bay of Plenty (1), Lakes (3), Hawke’s Bay (2) and Wellington (1).

Christel Yardley/Stuff A Covid-19 testing station on Greenwood St in Hamilton.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: One new Wellington case, Hutt Valley case confirmed to be Omicron

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Omicron and Delta outbreaks - January 31

* Covid-19: 91 new community coronavirus cases, 10 people in hospital with virus

* Covid-19: Another Auckland death as 103 new community cases reported in outbreak



An additional four Covid-19 cases have been identified in the community, which will be added to Tuesday’s numbers. Three of them are linked to existing cases and the Soundsplash festival.

The Ministry of Health is no longer reporting the variant of coronavirus alongside case numbers, due to the fact Omicron is “now the dominant variant” in New Zealand.

As cases rise, the priority for whole genome sequencing will be to highlight patterns of virus spread rather than individual cases, the Ministry said.

Health officials continue to encourage mask wearing, physical distancing and using the Covid-19 Tracer App to scan in to help slow the spread of Omicron.

Key news

Unvaccinated domestic travellers will be able to continue to get Covid-19 tests for free that will allow them to travel on planes and ferries, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Rapid antigen tests for domestic travel purposes – available at pharmacies – were supposed to be free only until January 31, but that has now been extended to June 30.

A case of Covid-19 announced in the Hutt Valley on Sunday has been confirmed as the Omicron variant – the first for the region. Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said there was no need to be overly anxious, but urged people to be vigilant with hygiene, mask wearing, and get their booster shots.

Meanwhile, one new case of Covid-19 has been detected in Wellington on Monday, linked to an event in Auckland, and two new cases were detected in Hawke’s Bay, both with links to a previously reported Delta case.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment considered making changes to emergency MIQ allocation categories for expectant parents in October but decided against it, head of MIQ Chris Bunny has said.

The statement followed an article by Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis detailing how she was rejected for an emergency room allocation when attempting to travel back to New Zealand with her partner for the birth of their first child.

Locations of interest

Kerikeri New World, Connor menswear store in Auckland’s Botany Town Centre and Nelson Airport have been listed among the latest Covid-19 locations of interest from the Ministry of Health.

People who visited those locations during the times listed should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

Christchurch Airport terminal was again listed a location of interest on Monday. Anyone who visited the airport last Wednesday between 1.30pm and 2.45pm is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Sudima City Hotel at 47 Salisbury St, Christchurch, has been added as a location of interest.

Earlier on Monday, the Sudima Hotel on Salisbury St was added to the list, along with a Nelson Health 2000 store, the Hunterville public toilets, a coffee shop, a McDonald’s, a bus terminal, a swimming pool, Kelly Tarlton’s aquarium, a takeaway store, another hospitality business and a grocery store.