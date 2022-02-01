Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, February 1

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from February 1 regarding Covid-19, including latest case numbers and locations of interest details.

Cases and vaccinations

There were 126 new cases of Covid-19 reported across Aotearoa on Tuesday, with eight people in hospital with the virus.

The new community cases reported on Tuesday were in Auckland (84), Northland (5), Waikato (20), Lakes (1) Tairāwhiti (2), Bay of Plenty (8), Taranaki (1), Hawke’s Bay (2), Wellington (1), Nelson (1) and Canterbury (1).

Kevin Stent/Stuff Waitangi Day celebrations in Wellington.

There were 79 new cases at the border, with a total of 876 active cases in the community.

An additional four Covid-19 cases have been identified in Canterbury, which will be added to Wednesday’s numbers, the ministry said.

Another 20 new community cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Waikato on Tuesday, 18 of them linked to previous cases and two under investigation.

Four of Northland’s new cases are linked to previous cases, while one is under investigation. Three of the new cases are in Kerikeri, one is in Bay of Islands and one is in Whangārei.

Key news

The Government has purchased 36 million rapid antigen tests from two companies in the past week, bringing the total number of tests available by the end of March to 55m – enough to test all New Zealanders twice a week, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced.

Canterbury is now the second New Zealand region where 99 per cent of the 12-plus population has had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has deemed Northland to have hit 90 per cent for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – despite being more than 500 doses short of the target. The ministry told Stuff the reason for the discrepancy was the percentage of doses had been rounded to the nearest whole number.

The ministry now regards all DHBs to have 90 per cent of their eligible populations vaccinated with a first dose, which means just over 4 million people are now at least partially immunised against Covid-19.

New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis has been offered a place in MIQ connected with flights, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has announced.

Robertson urged Bellis to take the offer from the Government, which he said was made to her on Tuesday morning.

The decision followed several days of Bellis’ story headlining the news after her initial application for an emergency allocation in MIQ was declined. On Monday she had said Government had been “incredibly disrespectful”.

Locations of interest

The Stanley Avenue Wine Bar and Bistro has been listed twice in the latest Covid-19 locations of interest from the Ministry of Health.

The bistro was first listed in regard to January 27 between 4.30pm and 11.15pm, before being listed again for the next day, January 28, between 4.30pm and midnight.

Anyone present during those times needs to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Bevan Read/Stuff Auckland Airport has been named a location of interest on Tuesday.

Coffee Club Spitfire Square, on Memorial Ave near the Christchurch airport, was also listed as the latest location of interest in the city.

The regional end of Auckland Airport's domestic terminal has also been listed on January 22 between 7.30am and 8.40am.

Anyone at the airport during that time needs to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.