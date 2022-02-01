MIQ, the dark shadow across New Zealand that has to lift

National Party leader Christopher Luxon cites Charlotte Bellis as an example of why MIQ is no longer viable.

Alexandra Birt is a co-founder and spokesperson for Grounded Kiwis, an advocacy group representing New Zealand citizens and permanent residents at home and overseas who are affected by the MIQ system.

OPINION: “Can you please help me and my family? We’ve just been declined an emergency allocation. We’ve sold our house and sent all personal items home, and we have a disabled daughter as well. What can we do?”

“I’m a pensioner and all my savings are nearly gone. I’ve been stuck in Perth for 6 months after travelling here to look after ill family. I’ve failed every attempt at MIQ and I’m so over it. I just want to go home.”

I wish I could say that glancing at my phone and seeing messages like this was a rare occurrence. But these are only a selection of the emails I have received in the Grounded Kiwis email inbox in the past few hours.

READ MORE:

* MBIE considered new pregnancy emergency MIQ allocation criteria, decided against making changes

* Journalist Charlotte Bellis asked to apply for emergency MIQ under new category

* MIQueue: Is it legal to stop New Zealanders coming home?



The recent story of Charlotte Bellis – a pregnant Kiwi journalist in Afghanistan denied entry to her country of citizenship – has shone a light domestically and internationally on the dark shadow that clouds New Zealand’s MIQ system.

Supplied Grounded Kiwis volunteer and MIQ petition organiser Alexandra Birt

But this storm has been brewing for a long time. It has now been almost two years since the New Zealand Government severely restricted the ability of its citizens to enter their own country, their tūrangawaewae. New Zealand remains, alongside a few Pacific countries and North Korea, one of the only countries to continue this approach.

In the six months since founding Grounded Kiwis in July last year, we have tirelessly advocated for those who are impacted by the MIQ system, and helped countless individuals share their stories of being locked in or locked out of New Zealand.

There is no denying that MIQ was an integral part of keeping COVID-19 largely out of New Zealand, and that it has saved many lives. There is also no denying that MIQ was always going to require sacrifice, most notably from those separated from family.

In return for that sacrifice, though, Grounded Kiwis expected the system to be fair. They expected it to be proportionate. They expected that in an emergency, their government would have their back.

Now that Charlotte’s bravery in speaking out has attracted the world’s press,it seems Kiwis and non-Kiwis alike are finally asking: “But how could New Zealand do this?”

And yet, I wasn’t surprised when I heard she had been declined an emergency spot in MIQ.

While Charlotte’s location and job may be unique, tragically, her story is not. It is one that is far too familiar to me through my work with Grounded Kiwis, and shared in one way or another by tens of thousands of Kiwis across the globe – a story of desperation and anger at a system that seemingly prioritises foreign sportspeople and musicians over its own citizens’ most basic right: the right to come home.

Under the current MIQ system Kiwis are required to “win” a right to enter their country by entering a randomised lottery, watching and waiting as a circle on the screen whirls around and hoping to secure a lucky low number.

Getty Images A woman walks past the barriers outside Auckland’s Grand Mercure Hotel, one of the city’s MIQ facilities.

There has only been one such lottery this year, and with no future dates announced, the lottery is effectively suspended. For those in emergencies who meet specified criteria, a separate process exists - but applicants are warned on arrival to the MIQ emergency webpage that “applications for an emergency allocation are a last resort option and the threshold is extremely high”.

“There is no guarantee that a person who fits within these categories will receive an emergency allocation, as this will depend on the numbers of applicants and available places.”

Unfortunately, this holds true. Over the last six months of 2021, emergency allocations had an overall success rate of 35 per cent, with some category success rates being as low as 8 per cent. Only 400 emergency rooms are available per fortnight, less than the number allocated to special groups like foreign sports teams.

Grounded Kiwis receives daily messages daily from individuals who have been declined, and are desperate for support. Not all of these stranded Kiwis are pregnant in Afghanistan, but plenty have funerals to attend, serious mental health impacts, children due to start school this week, ageing whānau to care for, mortgages they are struggling to pay, jobs they are waiting to start, partners they are separated from, or pensions they’re about to lose.

If someone had described this to Kiwis in 2019, we never would have believed that New Zealand, which prides itself on kindness and compassion, would implement such a brutal system. Yet it has, and many Kiwis have simply turned a blind eye because it doesn’t affect them, or worse, have decided the best response is to lash out on social media against their fellow Kiwis, even against the most vulnerable.

Charlotte’s story has helped to bring New Zealand’s border policy to the attention of the world. The Guardian, ABC News, Washington Post, and BBC, among others, have picked up the story. We can only hope that this international pressure will hasten the re-opening of our border. Even if self-isolation on arrival is introduced, New Zealand will still have some of the most stringent border settings in the OECD.

Lessons must be learned from the past. After the division of the last two years, it is time now for unity – he maonga āwhā – the calm after the storm.