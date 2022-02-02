Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta and Omicron outbreaks – February 2

Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95, and shows three hacks to make your surgical masks fit better.

An Auckland train is the latest location of interest to be linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Passengers who caught the train from Ōtāhuhu to Panmure on January 27, between 1.45pm and 1.55pm, are considered close contacts and are advised to self-isolate and get tested for the virus immediately.

On Wednesday morning, businesses across Auckland, Gisborne, Hamilton and Nelson – including burger joints, an urgent care clinic, and a pub – were named locations of interest by the Ministry of Health.

Simon Maude/Stuff A train from Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu to Panmure has been named a location of interest, with passengers deemed close contacts. (File photo)

Wendy’s Hamburgers in Auckland’s Mt Eden was visited by a Covid case three times, on January 26, 27 and 28, for several hours each time.

Anyone who visited the Dominion Rd restaurant at the same time is advised to self-monitor for symptoms and isolate and test if they develop.

