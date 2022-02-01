Covid-19: Two cases in Tonga, country to enter lockdown: reports

Two community Covid-19 cases have been detected in Tonga.

Two community cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Tonga, prompting the Pacific island nation to go into lockdown, according to local media.

On Tuesday night, Kaniva Tonga reported two asymptomatic cases had been working at the Queen Sālote Wharf, and had been isolated.

It is believed the workers – who were vaccinated with both doses – were infected last week, but an exact date was not given, Tonga's Health Minister Saia Piukala said.

The lockdown had been announced for the whole of Tonga since some closed contacts were believed to have been travelling to outer islands. It will begin at 6pm on Wednesday (local time)

It comes as the country continues to grapple with the fallout from the recent Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Tonga has largely been untouched by Covid-19 to date, recording its first and only case in November.

The infections were detected during routine Covid-19 surveillance set up to monitor frontline workers, Kaniva Tonga reported.

It is not clear what variant of Covid-19 the pair have, as Tonga does not have sequencing technology available, it was reported.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health have been approached for comment.