Covid-19: 188 new cases in the community, 27 at the border

There could be significant rates of Covid-19 in the community once overseas New Zealanders can self-isolate at the end of the month, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

There are 188 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and 27 at the border.

The Ministry of Health released the latest information on the Covid-19 outbreak in a press release on Monday afternoon.

It comes after 208 new community cases were announced on Waitangi Day.

supplied A laboratory worker in APHG's Taranaki laboratory unpacks Covid-19 swabs in a negative air pressure cabinet.

That followed a record day of community cases on Saturday – 243, the highest announced in one day since the pandemic began.

As well as case numbers, testing numbers were down on Monday – there were fewer than 13,000 swabs administered on Sunday, down from the seven-day rolling average of more than 19,000 per day.

Dr Anja Werno, the chief of pathology, clinical microbiologist and virologist at Canterbury Health Labs, said public holidays and weekends were always slow periods for testing numbers.

“Monday to Friday has higher testing activity than the weekend,” she said.

“I’m speculating, but I think people who put it off for the weekdays are people who are not in their normal environment, who might not know where to go. They might be visiting relatives, or gone camping.”

Fourteen people are in hospital with the virus and one is in an intensive care unit. The cases in hospital are in Auckland, Rotorua, Christchurch and Waikato.

Of the new cases, 117 are in Auckland, 16 in Northland, 15 in Waikato, one in Tairāwhiti, 12 in Lakes, 20 in Bay of Plenty, one in Hawke’s Bay, one in MidCentral, two in Hutt Valley and three in Canterbury.

Waikato’s new cases are spread across Hamilton, Ohaupo, Te Kūiti, Huntly and Waimiha, while the new cases in the Lakes district are in Taupō and Rotorua.

In the Bay of Plenty region, 18 cases are in Tauranga and two cases are in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Most of Saturday’s new cases were in Auckland (165), followed by Waikato with 34.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said last week high case numbers were expected due to the infectiousness of the Omicron variant.

“We do expect case numbers to continue to grow in the coming days and weeks and I urge people not to panic but to plan for that.”

Epidemiologist Michael Baker also said the number would continue to grow, peaking in “the next few weeks”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins earlier urged Kiwis not to panic as case numbers got higher.

That peak would pass quickly, he said.

However, Kiwis should “expect periods of getting deaths every day instead of them being an uncommon event”.

Meanwhile, there were 24,935 booster doses given on Waitangi Day, taking the total to date to more than 1.58 million.

Forty-two per cent of all children aged 5-11 in Aotearoa have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The first dose rate for Māori tamariki is 23 per cent, and for Pasifika children it is 32 per cent.