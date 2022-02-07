Covid-19: How to survive impending self-isolation without losing your mind

The isolation period for cases and close contacts at phase two and three will be 10 and seven days respectively. (Video from January 26)

OPINION: I was just trying to be nice.

The Palmerston North summer social football tournament was short on referees and I, a former rep-grade goalkeeper with his best days behind him, thought I would help out.

It was just my luck I ended up refereeing one of two games a person with Covid-19 played in the last week of January, finding out the news while reporting on the case.

Pack up work gear. Throw on mask. Walk out the door. Talk to contact tracers and, after an agonising few minutes on hold, get the bad news – I’m a close contact who has to self-isolate for 10 days.

With Omicron being far more contagious than other Covid-19 variants, and case numbers already topping previous records early into the most recent wave of the pandemic, it is highly likely many more of us will have to self-isolate.

Having enjoyed a day of freedom from enforced agoraphobia, with my three tests coming back negative, here are the things I learned (often through trial and error) about surviving self-isolation.

Have a plan

I lucked out with my self-isolation situation.

My wife was out of town, we have no dependants aside from our dog and own our own place.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Having a plan in place to keep life going for others in your household, such as children who need to get to school, is a good idea.

But suddenly having to isolate did get me thinking about how to make it work better if, or when, it happens again.

While you can live in the same house as someone self-isolating, you have to stay apart at all times in case that person has Covid-19.

Plans for sleeping arrangements, avoiding isolating people who need access to a bathroom and getting children to and from school will likely work best if sorted out pre-isolation.

Stock up the pantry

This is not a tip to panic-buy every roll of toilet paper, bag of flour and can of tomatoes you can find.

But you should try to have some food on hand to make those first few days of self-isolation less stressful.

Stuff You do not need to buy every roll of toilet paper at the shop while preparing for a potential stint of self-isolation.

It is probably a good time to check your emergency kits too, making sure the tins of soup you stashed in a box in your shed four years ago are still in good condition.

It could also be a good time to investigate community grocery buying, where groups of people buy groceries or other items in bulk.

Delete all food delivery applications

The best planning can mean nothing when you are at your wits end watching scores of people walk past your house with delicious treats from the local bakery.

The prompts from apps like Uber Eats, filling you in on the latest deals, are especially tempting when you just want some kind of human contact.

AP The temptation to fire up Uber Eats was especially strong after a few days of cooking for myself.

I have no self-control. Despite having a fridge full of fresh produce, I spent too many evenings waiting at the window for a car to pull up the driveway and a masked person to dump a bag of calorie-laden mush on the doorstep.

If I isolate again, one of the first things I’ll do is delete all takeaway apps. My waistline will thank me for it.

Take it easy on the sauce

I’m a non-denominational drinker: if it tastes good, I’ll have one.

That is all fine and well, until you are working from home during the hottest week all summer.

123RF Boredom drinking is real, while alcohol is easier to get than ever thanks to delivery apps.

A cool gin and tonic or a crisp pilsner become especially tempting when it's 3pm, you are attending Zoom meetings in shorts, the neighbour has been cranking the chainsaw all day and your dog will not stop barking at the new neighbours.

Alcohol sales dramatically increased before and during lockdowns, while social services say addicts find self-isolation extremely difficult and boredom drinking can turn into something more serious.

The boredom drinking was my problem, with my alcohol consumption going up purely because I was bored on my own in the evenings.

The earlier tip of deleting takeaway apps is especially pertinent, given many also offer alcohol delivery.

Putting some rules in place around drinking – nothing until after dinner, for example – may also help.

If you do feel like things are getting out of control, the Alcohol Drug Helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 0800 787 797, using the free text message service on 8681 or visiting their website.

Do not be a hermit

I love catching up with people, be it at football, the pub on a Saturday afternoon or while out taking the dog for a walk.

So having to stay home all week with just the pup for company was extremely isolating, no pun intended.

Making the most of social media to keep in touch with people, awkwardly waving to delivery drivers and talking to friends kind enough to drop off supplies helped to keep me sane.

Taking time to get outside also helped, even only walking a few laps of the backyard or making sure to have coffee and tea breaks in the sun.

Be thankful

It can be hard to be thankful when you are stuck at home at 8pm on a Friday night and your social media channels are flooded with friend enjoying each other’s company.

But I know that self-isolating at home was far better than other options.

I heard of one person who had to isolate in a hotel room where they were holidaying, with no opportunity to go outside their 30-square-metre home for 10 days.

It also made me realise just how tough offenders do it on home detention, with the craving for a walk down to the corner store for a pie and a V no doubt reaching fever pitch near the end of a 12-month term.

It was also far better than potentially spreading Covid-19 to friends, family, workmates and the owner of my favourite kebab shop.

And that, I guess, was the thing I was most thankful for: not having Covid-19.