Covid-19 Live: PM Jacinda Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield talk about the Government's response to huge upswing in cases

15:52, Feb 14 2022
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Cabinet today, after 981 new Covid-19 community cases were reported.
ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with Cabinet today, after 981 new Covid-19 community cases were reported.

Follow for the latest updates on the Omicron outbreak from our news teams around the country.

Stuff