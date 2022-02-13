Student at University of Canterbury residence tests positive for Covid-19

The University of Canterbury student arrived at their hall of residence at Ilam Apartments on Saturday.

A student at a University of Canterbury residence has tested positive for Covid-19.

The University of Canterbury emailed all pre-enrolled and returning students about 1pm on Sunday.

“You may have heard there’s a confirmed Covid-19 case of a student in Ilam Apartments.

“This student arrived [on Saturday], did interact with members of that hall community and is now self-isolating offsite.”

The university is working with the Ministry of Health to identify close contacts of the case.

Students and staff who felt unwell were strongly encouraged to self-isolate and “not engage with university activities”.

Those living in a university hall of residence were asked to “please phone home and let your whānau know what’s going on”.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 810 cases of Covid-19 in the community on Sunday.

Ilam Apartments offers residential apartments for “independent living” on the University of Canterbury campus for up to 847 residents.

University of Canterbury spokeswoman Margaret Agnew was not able to confirm how many students were in the complex on Saturday.