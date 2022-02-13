Two new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki on Sunday

There were 100 Covid-19 tests carried out in Taranaki on Saturday. (file photo)

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki, both in New Plymouth.

The cases were announced by the Taranaki District Health Board on Sunday.

One of the cases is linked to an existing case, while the other is being investigated as the source is currently unknown.

Both cases are isolating and their close contacts have been identified and are also isolating.

Investigations by the Public Health team have not identified any new locations of interest for Taranaki.

There are now 12 active cases in the region, with seven in the north of Taranaki and five in the south. Six cases have recovered.

There were 100 tests carried out on Saturday, when one new case was announced.

The region’s cases came as New Zealand record 810 new cases on Sunday, the largest daily total since the pandemic began and almost twice the 454 recorded on Saturday. Thirty-two people are in hospital, none of these are in Taranaki.