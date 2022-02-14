Covid-19: 981 new community cases, 39 in hospital

Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95, and shows three hacks to make your surgical masks fit better.

There are 981 new community cases of Covid-19 and 39 people in hospital with the virus, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Thirty-three of the cases in hospital are in Auckland while the others are in Whangārei, Waikato, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch. None of the cases are in an intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 25 cases have been identified at the border.

Of the community cases, 768 are in Auckland, 21 in Northland, 82 in Waikato, 23 in Bay of Plenty, 12 in Lakes, five in Hawke’s Bay, five in MidCentral, one in Taranaki, six in Tairāwhiti, 12 in Wairarapa, six in Wellington, 14 in Hutt Valley, two in Nelson Marlborough, four in Canterbury, one in South Canterbury and 19 in Southern.

In the past 24 hours, 17,616 Covid tests were done across the country, below the seven-day rolling average of 20,732, the ministry said.

Monday’s cases represent a record high rate of positive tests returned, with 5.6 per cent of the 17,616 swabs taken testing positive for Covid-19.

Monday’s new community cases are the highest reported to date, surpassing the 810 new Covid-19 community cases reported on Sunday.

However, epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the true number of infections could be 10 times higher than the reported cases.

Cabinet will be meeting on Monday to consider any changes to the phases of the Omicron outbreak plan, following the surge in cases.

In January, the government announced a three-stage plan which outlined testing changes and reduced isolation requirements for Covid cases in order to manage the expected surge.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said New Zealand would be in the first phase while there were “some cases” in the community.

Under this setting, cases would be identified by PCR tests, movements would be investigated and close contacts were notified of exposure.

In the second phase, Verrall said the rapid escalation in cases would require a shift from identifying all infected individuals to targeting those most at risk.

Self-isolation requirements would be reduced from 10 to seven days and there would be more reliance on “digital tools” to manage the spread of the virus.

Verrall said the country would move to the second stage when it reached 1000 daily cases recorded.

Last Thursday, Verrall said phase two of the government’s Omicron response was likely to be reached within two weeks.