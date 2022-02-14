Covid-19: 'High risk' Auckland prison cluster hits 49, more than 200 in quarantine

Stuff health reporter Hannah Martin puts reader questions on Omicron to a panel of health experts.

A Covid cluster at an Auckland prison has grown to 49 cases.

A spokeswoman for Serco, the company running Kohuora Auckland South Corrections Facility at Wiri, earlier on Monday said 34 men had tested positive for Covid-19 along with two staff members.

However, Corrections Association of NZ industrial officer Alan Whitley said 44 prisoners and five staff had now returned positive rapid antigen tests.

Two hundred and twenty-nine were in quarantine at the prison, which houses 771 inmates, Whitley said. Stuff has sought further comment from Serco.

The private prison does not have in-person visits from lawyers or family members, meaning it was likely the virus was brought in by a staff member.

But the source of the infection remains officially unknown, Serco said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A block housing 226 inmates has been placed into quarantine. (File photo)

“It is unknown how Covid-19 entered Kohuora Auckland South Corrections Facility,” the Serco spokeswoman said.

“We have followed Ministry of Health and Department of Corrections advice at all times. Prisoners and staff were informed as soon as possible.”

About 80 per cent of men at the prison are fully vaccinated, the Serco spokeswoman said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A wall of the prison at Wiri.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said there was a risk of significant growth of cases if the prisoners in quarantine shared the same air as those infected.

“Confined environments are high risk.”

Baker said staff should focus on protecting immunocompromised, older and other high-risk prisoners, including those who are unvaccinated, as they were far more likely to suffer complications than those who had been boosted.

“The house block where the men live is fully quarantined,” the Serco spokeswoman said.

“Staff working in the House Block wear full PPE, which includes face masks, gloves, glasses and gowns.”

The spokeswoman said all Covid-positive prisoners were in single cells, not double bunked.

“All staff in Kohuora, including staff who don’t interact with prisoners, wear face masks at all times. Prisoners are not required to wear masks but these are provided to any man who requests one.”

“All prisoners receive pain relief as required. Our onsite health team is managing the care of the men who are Covid positive and monitoring all other men.

“All prisoners have access to water in their cells and this is not being restricted. Laundry schedules have not been changed. Laundry is changed daily for the men who are Covid positive.”