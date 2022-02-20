What do you think about the Wellington protest?

At a distance from the Wellington protest, people on the streets of Hamilton have their say on the situation.

When it comes to making a stand, people on the streets in Hamilton are generally on board, but there's plenty about the Wellington protest they're not happy with.

Stuff hit the central city to see how people view “Camp Freedom” as the protest and occupation at Parliamant moves into its third week.

Steven Crutchley, 70, said he was extremely disappointed with the groups' rhetoric, especially when some were likening the vaccine and vaccine mandates to the genocide of the holocaust during WWII.

“They have no understanding of what tyranny means, what the holocaust actually was, they have no understanding of science, they are just fools,” Crutchley said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Steven Crutchley, 70, says the protest group is putting people's lives at risk

“They don’t understand how vaccines work ... basically they have been fooled into thinking that conspiracy theories are real ... It’s not a big deal to wear a mask, to get a little prick ... I’ve got a daughter who is immunocompromised, these pricks are all putting her life at risk.”

Ngawai Rihiata Rebecca Te Puke, 21, said she was supportive of the protest group and their presence in Wellington, but she wished something had been done to prevent people feeling the need to protest.

“I haven’t been to it, but I think it’s good that people are standing up for what they believe in,” Te Puke said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Ngawai Rihiata Rebecca Te Puke, 21, thought it was good that the group were standing up for what they believe in.

“I feel like we should have found a better way to get our message across ... but it shows how we’re determined to get the message across by staying, camping and using all the signs.”

Her sister Eileen Paea Wairingiringi Te Puke, 30, said she had been in Wellington and walked through the grounds where the protest group were established.

“On the news you see they’re happy but when you go there, they’re not that happy,” Wairingiringi said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Eileen Paea Wairingiringi Te Puke, 30, from Wellington had been through the protest grounds and was called “a sheep” by protesters for wearing a mask.

”I walked through amongst the people, everyone’s just got their own little agendas ... they’re just making Wellington look ugly with all the hay, rubbish and graffiti ... if you walk past with a mask they scream at you ... they called me a sheep.”

Warren Strand, 71, had popped into Hamilton for the weekend and said he agreed people had the right to protest but didn’t think it should impose on other people’s rights to access public areas.

”I think everyone has a right to protest, and I’m glad that they went down there and made their views known ... I personally am fully vaccinated and don’t have any fear of it ... but I don’t disagree with people that don’t want to do it,” Strand said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Warren Strand, 71, from Auckland was supportive of people’s right to protest but didn’t think it should impose on other people’s rights

”I think they would just get together and form a committee and say, this is what we want, and the government should perhaps get a committee together to talk to them ... in a neutral ground somewhere.”

On Sunday there were more than 1000 people, 800 vehicles and 750 tents on the protest site.

Leaders from Te Atiawa, who hold manawhenua status in central Wellington, have called for the protesters to leave as the iwi were not contacted by anyone prior to the stand-off beginning.

Police say they will not be using force to remove the protesters due to concerns that it could lead to nationwide violence and instead were focused on proceeding with de-escalation techniques.

Meanwhile, Parliament has plans to build a fence around the whole parliamentary complex in response to the protest.