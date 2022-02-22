Live: Protester tries to drive car into police, officers sprayed with 'unknown substance' at Parliament occupation

08:40, Feb 22 2022

Follow Stuff’s coverage of the anti-Covid mandate protests.

A white car was driven towards the rear of the police line during the early morning operation conducted by officers on day 15 of the Parliament occupation. When the car came to a halt officers pounced, extracting its occupants.
Stuff
