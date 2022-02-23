Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta and Omicron outbreaks - February 23

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will move to phase three of the Omicron outbreak soon, meaning changes to how Covid-19 is monitored and treated.

Two popular Auckland bars are the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 community outbreak.

Those who visited Headquarters and Ellice Road Social Lounge on February 18 are considered close contacts.

Health officials are advising those people to self-isolate and get tested immediately and on day five.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland central bar Headquarters is linked to the Covid-19 outbreak. (File photo)

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you may need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.