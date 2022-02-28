Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, Monday, February 28

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from February 28 regarding the Omicron outbreak, including the latest case numbers, and what happened at anti-mandate protests.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The first international flight, where passengers were not required to isolate in MIQ facilities in two years, flew from Australia to Auckland International Airport on Monday.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19, and 344 people are in hospital with the virus, as Aotearoa records more than 100,000 cases since the pandemic began. Five of those hospitalised are in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

Seventeen people connected to the Wellington anti-mandate protest have now tested positive.

“Due to reluctance by protesters” to get a Covid-19 test, the true number of cases linked to the protest was “likely to be much higher”, the Ministry of Health has said.

The ministry said unvaccinated cases were disproportionately requiring hospital care.

Based on the data available, unvaccinated people were four times over-represented in the current hospitalisation data, the ministry said in a statement.

“The numbers send a clear message: getting vaccinated will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch Covid-19, and could save your life,” it said.

On Sunday, 176 first doses, 423 second doses, 13,707 booster doses, 1175 paediatric first doses and 197 paediatric second doses were administered.

To date, 2,306,762 people have received a booster shot (69.5 per cent of those eligible).

Key news

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that from Wednesday, vaccinated New Zealanders travelling from Australia will no longer need to self-isolate for a week, while the border will fully reopen from Kiwis returning from anywhere from Friday.

Unvaccinated travellers will continue to need to spend time in MIQ.

Managed isolation requirements had already been removed for Kiwis travelling from Australia, and the first flight from Sydney touched down this afternoon. Those passengers will now only have to self-isolate for two days.

Can you live a relatively normal life while still reasonably expecting that you won’t catch Covid-19?

Jake Kenny has written a handy guide on how to live life while keeping your risk of infection low.

He was told by experts, that as long as you take sensible precautions staying safe and active is doable.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff has said that Auckland council will be enforcing trespass notices and is working with police to take action against anti-mandate protesters at Pukekawa/Auckland Domain. The group set up camp on Saturday afternoon.

In Wellington, anti-mandate protesters refusing to wear masks have attended their court appearances via an audiovisual link setup outside the old Family Court. A group of about 30 gathered outside the court, some with flags and signs.

