Covid-19: Eviction notices handed to anti-mandate protesters at Auckland Domain

Police arrive at an anti-mandate occupation at Auckland Domain on Tuesday to serve immediate eviction notices.

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters at Auckland Domain have been served with immediate eviction notices.

The protesters have been at the domain since Saturday, following a hīkoi of about 3000 people over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

On Tuesday morning, 10 police officers and 10 Auckland Council officers were at the park to serve eviction notices.

The police officers were accompanied by a column of six police cars and three police wagons, which were parked by the Winter Gardens on the domain.

READ MORE:

* Council set to take action against anti-mandate protesters at Auckland Domain

* Prime minister 'absolutely committed' to National Erebus Memorial construction, despite protests

* Erebus memorial: Protesters pack up and leave, but vow to keep guard of Auckland park



Jason Dorday/Stuff Immediate eviction notices have been served to protesters at Auckland Domain.

The protesters were told they must leave by midday.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said there were about 30 protesters at the park, along with 25 tents.

“They didn’t even let us have our karakia or breakfast, how disrespectful,” one protester said.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff earlier said the protesters were breaching a bylaw prohibiting parking and camping on Auckland Domain grounds.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Council and police were working together at the domain.

Auckland Council director of regulatory services Craig Hobbs confirmed on Tuesday breach of bylaw notices had been issued to the protesters.

“Those occupying the site have been given until 12pm to remove items such as tents and cars,” he said.

“We also had serious concerns regarding damage to public property and the disrespect shown towards a culturally significant pā site.

But at around 4pm, Hobbs told Stuff council officers had continued talks with the protesters and agreed to give them more time to “consider their position” in the hope the situation could be resolved without conflict.

Stuff Anti-mandate protesters walk across the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“However, we will not hesitate to take further action should it be required.”

“We have been in dialogue with those on site over recent days and had expressed our concerns, prior to today's enforcement action being taken.”

Protesters have claimed mana whenua over the land, and weren’t breaking bylaws because there were no tent pegs in the ground.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Two policeman and three council workers have returned to the protest village at Auckland's Domain to talk with the protesters.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, whose rohe (territory) the domain is in, earlier said they did not support the occupation.

Chairwoman Marama Royal said those who genuinely cared for Tāmaki Makaurau’s community should do all they could to prevent further spread of Covid-19, which was infecting several whānau homes.

“While we understand very deeply that protest action is sometimes necessary, we do not believe this is the time or place for activity that will only increase the risk of spreading infection and misinformation,” she said in a statement.