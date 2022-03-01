Eviction notices handed out to anti-vaccine mandate protesters at Auckland Domain

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters at Auckland Domain have been served with immediate eviction notices.

The protesters have been at the domain since Saturday, following a hīkoi of about 3000 people over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

On Tuesday morning, 10 police officers and 10 Auckland Council officers were at the park to serve eviction notices.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Immediate eviction notices have been served to protesters at Auckland Domain.

The protesters were told they must leave by midday.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said there were about 30 protesters at the park, along with 25 tents.

“They didn’t even let us have our karakia or breakfast, how disrespectful,” one protester said.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff earlier said the protesters were breaching a bylaw prohibiting parking and camping on Auckland Domain grounds.

However, protesters on Tuesday claimed they had mana whenua over the land, and weren’t breaking bylaws because there were no tent pegs in the ground.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Council and police were working together at the domain.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, whose rohe (territory) the domain is in, earlier said they did not support the occupation.

Chairwoman Marama Royal said those who genuinely cared for Tāmaki Makaurau’s community should do all they could to prevent further spread of Covid-19, which was infecting several whānau homes.

“While we understand very deeply that protest action is sometimes necessary, we do not believe this is the time or place for activity that will only increase the risk of spreading infection and misinformation,” she said in a statement.