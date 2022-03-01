Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, March 1

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from March 1 regarding the Omicron outbreak, including the latest case numbers, and what happened at anti-mandate protests.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 19,566 new community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There are also 373 people in hospital with the virus, nine of whom are in intensive care.

In total, there are just under 100,000 active cases across New Zealand currently.

Of the new cases announced on Tuesday, 2513 were via PCR tests and 17,053 via rapid antigen tests (RATs). Speaking to media, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield apologised for testing delays.

There were 23,465 booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered on Monday.

Of the vaccines administered to date, 4,019,697 were first doses; 3,960,106 second doses; 33,301 third primary doses; 2,371,552 booster doses: 241,810 paediatric first doses and 3500 paediatric second doses.

Amid the growing Omicron outbreak in Aotearoa, the daily 1pm news conferences are making a comeback with Bloomfield at the helm.

Key news

In a press conference on Tuesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield conceded that authorities “overestimated” the number of tests labs could process once Omicron began to take off.

There were 19,566 new community cases of Covid-19 reported on Tuesday, with close to 100,000 active cases across Aotearoa.

As thousands of new cases started being detected every day, the country reached the point last week where widespread rapid antigen testing became “useful and appropriate”, as it became obvious PCR testing capacity “was not keeping up with demand”, Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said a number of factors had contributed to the PCR lag.

Where previously three to five samples, but as many as eight to 10 samples, could be pooled for testing in each run – increasing processing ability – this became less feasible when test positivity rates rose.

Novavax, a protein-based vaccine for Covid-19, will be made available to any adult wanting it, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Doses of doses of the vaccine would arrive in the country this month, he said on Tuesday. The Government had pre-ordered millions of doses of the vaccine.

“While the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine remains the preferred vaccine of most New Zealanders, for some people, the arrival of Novavax will be the extra incentive required to get vaccinated against Covid-19,” he said.

MedSafe had given approval for people aged over 18 to receive the Novavax vaccine.

Hipkins said health officials were preparing to deliver Novavax to people who wanted it, and training the vaccination workforce to deliver it.

Anyone aged over 18 could receive Novavax for their primary course, even if they had received a different vaccine as the first of their two primary doses.

The ongoing anti-Covid mandate occupation, blocking streets around Parliament and turning the lawn into a camping ground, is now into its 22nd day.

MPs have refused to engage with protesters while laws continue to be broken.

Omichronicles

Stuff is documenting everyday life during the Omicron outbreak as part of our new Omichronicles series.

The first instalment shares what it’s like to be the parent of a child that is case zero at their school.

The Omichronicles will also include advice on the pandemic, as well as the occasional ‘viral’ video.