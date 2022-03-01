Covid-19: Do I still have to scan in everywhere?

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 373 people are in hospital, with nine in ICU.

QR code scanning has taken a dive after all 'locations of interest' were shelved under phase 3 of the Government's Omicron response.

But there's still value in keeping your NZ Covid Tracer app, turning on the Bluetooth, and scanning in to high risk places, epidemiologists say.

Just 1.43 million scans were recorded on the official app in the 24 hours to Monday at 1pm, Ministry of Health statistics show.

That's down 600,000 scans from Friday and about half of what daily scanning rates were a month ago.

In phases 2 and 3 of the outbreak there is more focus on personal responsibility and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said last week that the key is to “act as if you have Covid-19”.

It remains mandatory under all settings of the traffic light system for all business and workplaces to display the official NZ Covid Tracer QR code posters. This includes businesses operating from vehicles, public transport and small passenger services and event organiser and venue owners.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said they still wanted everyone to keep a track of where they had been by scanning in.

“While only household close contacts need to isolate at Phase 3, it is helpful to be aware that you’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19, especially if you are vulnerable to severe Covid-19 illness, or have contact with people vulnerable to severe Covid-19 illness.”

University of Otago epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said scanning was now irrelevant at supermarkets and shopping facilities where transmission had been proven to be negligible because of mask use.

But there were places where he felt it was still useful - high risk areas such as in aged care facilities, hospitals and airports.

He said there was also value in keeping on the bluetooth function of the app, which can take note of when you've been in close contact with another person who has a mobile phone for more than 15 minutes and send you a notification of exposure.

“There's obviously no requirement for self-isolation after that notification under phase 3, but people will get a little note that they should watch out for symptoms and that can be good to have for people.”

Baker said Kiwis should be sensible and consider the three Cs - if a place is crowded, confined and close, they should still scan in.

He said things would get “messy” during the next month as Omicron peaked, but as the country came down from the peak the Government would be reviewing its pandemic tools - including scanning - and there might still be a place for it.

“With the bluetooth in particular, it doesn't require a lot of effort, and we've also already got the infrastructure there,” Baker said.

“It might be that in the future, we are more selective about scanning and where we do it, but there is probably a place for it in some form.”

University of Auckland epidemiologist Dr Rod Jackson said he had set up a QR code for people to scan as they entered his house, and it was not entirely as a joke either.

“I think if you're a sociable person and having people around, actually the most important place to scan right now is at your home.”

Jackson said he felt scanning in was becoming “increasingly questionable” at most places, but the act of doing it was the sort of behaviour that would help NZ slow the spread of Omicron.

“We're in that pragmatic stage where the main goal is to slow it down.

“You could argue that the act of scanning keeps you being careful. And that's what this whole phase is about, it's about being careful.”