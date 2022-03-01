Covid-19: 'A bit pointless' to process tens of thousands of days-old PCR tests

The Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, has apologised for lengthy waits for covid-19 test results.

The move to process tens of thousands of days-old, delayed PCR Covid-19 tests has been labelled “a bit pointless” by the president of the country's medical laboratory institute.

On Tuesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said PCR testing capacity constraints meant there was a backlog of up to 32,000 swabs taken five or more days ago. Laboratories were committed to processing “all of those tests” and affected people would get a result.

Anyone who had a PCR test on February 23 or earlier and was still awaiting a result was advised to take a rapid antigen test, if they had symptoms or had developed symptoms.

Getty Images As of Tuesday, there were about 32,000 five-day old (or older) PCR swabs sitting untested in labs across the country, as authorities concede they “overestimated” testing capacity.

Terry Taylor, president of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science, questioned the value of processing tests so long after they were taken, and what the result would mean after all that time.

Taylor said it seemed “a bit pointless” ploughing through these tests, given many of those affected will likely have since sought a rapid antigen (RAT) test to confirm infection.

It was “not great practice” to test samples outside their expected testing window, particularly if they had not been kept in optimal conditions.

If a person was symptomatic and tested positive, their 10-day isolation period begins from when they develop symptoms. If asymptomatic, it starts from the date they were tested.

Samples also degrade over time, potentially giving way to inaccurate results.

Swabs are put in media to keep the virus alive, but over time the proteins on the virus’ surface denigrate, and you end up with “serious stability issues”: “that’s why we test for everything fresh”.

Fresh PCR tests had about a 99.8 per cent specificity rate, meaning they correctly identified the absence of Covid-19 99.8 per cent of the time.

But “as you pull the timeframe out, that specificity and sensitivity then become a major issue”, said Taylor.

The backlog occurred because labs were inundated – forging ahead to run old tests would put “even more pressure on a lab system which is coping, but only just”, he said.

Labs nationwide, like all other factions of the medical profession, were starting to lose staff who were considerably under the pump to community spread of Covid-19.

“With thousands and thousands of positive cases, what’s there to gain in testing something eight days old?”

University of Otago associate professor James Ussher​ said, from a clinical perspective, these results were of “little value” now a week down the track, and did not see “great value” in processing them now.

Ussher said results now would not impact contact tracing, and most people would be better.

Rather than processing them, Ussher thought it better to accept they were “no longer of clinical value”, no longer ideal for testing, and discarded, so labs can “move on with prioritising samples that are going to have some clinical relevance now”.

He acknowledged this was difficult, in that people would like to know their results, but said this came at a cost. Such backlogs were not unique to New Zealand, given the speed and scale of Omicron surges.

RATs came at “exactly the right time”, but were probably a little late in Auckland, Ussher said.

Clinical microbiologist Dr Susan Morpeth said older PCR swabs were “clearly less useful” than if they were able to test them in real-time, but there was still some “clinical utility”.

For example, for patients who may see their GP with symptoms of long Covid, it is helpful to know if they had a positive test in the past.

Morpeth said they prefer not to test samples beyond a certain age for a couple of reasons: including the opportunity cost for testing recent samples, and that the validated method of testing is part of a lab’s quality assurance.

Now that the demand for PCR is decreasing with the use of RATs, there was capacity to test the old samples without affecting the turnaround time for new samples, she said.

If an older sample tests as positive, there should be no problem with the result. It was possible that accuracy may be affected for older samples that test negative, but Morpeth said they don’t expect this to be a “widespread problem”.

If a person had another test in the meantime, it would be better to use the more recent test over an older sample that tested negative, she said.