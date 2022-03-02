Full coverage: Police operation ends Parliament occupation

22:42, Mar 02 2022
STUFF
Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds by NZ police.

Follow for the latest updates on the Parliament protest from our news teams.

Police move forward chanting “move, move, move, move,” on Molesworth Street.
MONIQUE FORD/Stuff
