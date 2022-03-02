Live: Police gain 'significant ground', reclaim streets from the occupation at Parliament ... read more

Live: Chaos erupts as police gain ‘significant ground’, reclaim streets from the occupation

10:14, Mar 02 2022
Glen McConnell/STUFF
Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).

Follow for the latest updates on the Parliament protest from our news teams.

STUFF
Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation.
Parliament occupation protesters wash out their eyes after copping pepper spray in the face in the police operation.
Thomas Manch/Stuff
Parliament occupation protesters wash out their eyes after copping pepper spray in the face in the police operation.
Stuff