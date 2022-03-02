news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
KEA Kids News
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
bravo
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
stuff ads
Play Stuff
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Coronavirus
Live: Arrests and clashes as major police operation unfolds at Parliament occupation site ... watch live
Live: Protesters armed with 'pitchforks and plywood shields', police move on Parliament
08:16, Mar 02 2022
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
Follow for the latest updates on the Parliament protest from our news teams.
Stuff
Warning: Video contains graphic language. Police begin a major operation at the Parliament occupation site.
David Unwin/Stuff
Police restrain a protester on a heated morning at the Parliament occupation where a major operation is under way to clear the site.
Stuff
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email