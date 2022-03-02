Live: 'This protest has tipped over a balance' - police boss says occupation 'now needs to end' ... read more

Live: Protesters link arms, ignoring calls to leave as police close in after officers made 'significant ground'

12:01, Mar 02 2022
Glen McConnell/STUFF
Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).

Follow for the latest updates on the Parliament protest from our news teams.

Protesters link arms, ignoring calls to leave.
David Unwin/Stuff
STUFF
Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation.
Stuff