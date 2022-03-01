Covid-19: Reports of atypical 'tummy symptoms' in children with virus

How vaccination helps prevent the spread of Covid-19 (with te reo Māori subtitles).

Health authorities are seeing reports of children with Covid-19 suffering gastro-related symptoms.

During Tuesday’s 1pm news conference, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the symptoms of Omicron had changed from what people with the virus experienced early on in the pandemic.

Typical symptoms of Covid-19 include a new or worsening cough, sneezing, a runny nose, loss of taste and smell, a sore throat, shortness of breath and fever.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said atypical symptoms of Covid-19 included "tummy symptoms", particularly in children.

Those who have not had a booster Covid-19 vaccine are more likely to experience these symptoms severely, Bloomfield said.

He added some people were also experiencing atypical symptoms, such as “tummy symptoms”, which were more prevalent in children.

According to Kids Health, a children’s health website created by the Paediatric Society of New Zealand and the Starship Foundation, Covid-19 could cause diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting in babies and young children.

But these symptoms were less common or “almost always” experienced alongside one or more of the more common symptoms, according to the Ministry of Health.

Bloomfield added the loss of taste and sense of smell, which was once the iconic tell that someone had Covid-19, appeared to now be less common.

“That doesn’t seem to be a thing with Omicron.”

Those with Omicron were more likely to experience upper respiratory tract symptoms, with some people reporting “quite a lot of ear ache”, he said.

Kids Health recommends parents of children with Covid-19 who are concerned for their health phone the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their doctor.

Children should also be kept out of daycare or school until they are asymptomatic.