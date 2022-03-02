Covid-19: What parents need to know about Omicron in kids

Dr Mike Shepherd of Starship hospital talks about Covid-19 Omicron symptoms in children: what can be managed at home, what parents should seek help with.

Doctors in Auckland have seen a “really significant” rise in the number of children being taken to hospital with Covid-19 in recent weeks, though many don’t actually need hospital-level care.

What can you expect if and when your child gets Covid-19, and what symptoms might signal you need expert medical support? Starship Children's Hospital paediatric emergency medicine specialist Dr Mike Shepherd has the answers.

Shepherd said most children with Covid-19 will experience a mild, cold-like illness, with a runny nose, cough, fever and headache being the most common symptoms.

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash Most children with Covid-19 will have a mild, cold-like illness: but what's normal and what isn't? And when might you need to go to hospital?

Tamariki may not want to eat and drink as much as normal, or may be more tired than usual.

They may also have vomiting, diarrhoea, tummy pain or muscle aches.

Shepherd said about 30 children a day are showing up at Starship’s emergency department, most who are only “mildly” unwell – often coming in with a fever, runny nose, or a bit off their food.

That’s a “significant” number arriving at hospital, but only two or three children were being admitted each day. “Almost all can be discharged,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dr Mike Shepherd, paediatric emergency medicine specialist at Auckland’s Starship Children's Hospital.

Shepherd said Omicron symptoms will be familiar for many parents, as they are common with other viral illnesses, and can be managed at home.

Tummy pain, vomiting and diarrhoea can also be managed at home, Shepherd said.

If a child is able to keep down about half their normal amount of fluids, or thereabouts, doctors were “pretty comfortable” with them being looked after at home.

If they are experiencing muscle or tummy aches, paracetamol or ibuprofen is usually all that’s needed, he said.

Shepherd said it is important to remember there is a spectrum of care available to those with Covid-19. In the first instance, parents should look to KidsHealth, Healthline or their GP for information.

However, if a child is taking in less than half of their normal amount of fluids; has difficulty breathing – is breathing fast, sucking in air around their ribs, or working hard to breathe; is very tired or lethargic; or has worsening pain or pain not improving with medication, these are signs to seek further support – first through Healthline or your GP.

If they are “very worried” by symptoms, parents can call 111.

Shepherd said they were seeing Covid-positive children with breathing difficulties “very infrequently”, but encouraged parents to be aware of the symptoms, so they can seek appropriate help.

Supplied Doctors have seen a “significant increase” of children with Covid-19 turning up at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland in the past couple of weeks, but almost all can be discharged without hospital-level care.

The ZOE Covid study, which records daily health reports from more than 4 million people worldwide, has found the most common symptoms of Omicron closely mirror the common cold: a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat.

This week, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said some people are seeing atypical symptoms with Omicron, such as “tummy symptoms”, which are more prevalent in children.

Earache was also emerging as a commonly reported symptom.

Tony Walls, University of Otago (Christchurch) associate professor and paediatric infectious disease specialist, told Stuff that gastrointestinal symptoms (tummy upsets such as pain, vomiting and diarrhoea) were quite common in preschoolers with the Delta​ variant.

Supplied Dr Tony Walls, associate professor at the University of Otago (Christchurch) Department of Paediatrics, said it was not surprising that children with Omicron have tummy-bug-like symptoms, given what we saw in the Delta outbreak.

Young children tend not to get the same lung-involved disease adults do, he said.

Data from New South Wales during the Delta outbreak showed children under the age of 2 “frequently” presented with symptoms of common viral infections, including reduced fluid intake, gastrointestinal symptoms and upper respiratory symptoms.

That Kiwi children were seeing similar symptoms with Omicron “would not surprise me”, Walls said.

That same NSW data showed one-third of the 459 children aged 0-16 admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 in a certain period (165 children) were admitted due to medical need, while two-thirds (64.1 per cent) were there for social reasons (such as their parents were in hospital with Covid).

This was just 2.6 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in this age group over the period in question; from June 1-October 31.

There were 405 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday, including about 10 children at Starship, the national children’s hospital, in central Auckland.

Since the August 2021 outbreak began, children under the age of 9 have accounted for 10 per cent of all cases (14,139 cases) and 7 per cent of hospitalisations (92).