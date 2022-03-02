New Zealand's hospital and ICU beds in numbers, as Omicron cases rise

It's currently dealing with more hospitalisations than New Zealand as a whole experienced during the peak of the Delta outbreak.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is on the rise in New Zealand, and is projected to increase further, raising the question: how many can we handle?

Modelling last month showed peak hospital admissions could range from 200 to 800 per day, and peak demand for hospital beds ranging from 800 to 3300; with RNZ today reporting we could have 800 Covid in-patients in under a week.

While the overall number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is rising, the hospitalisation rate among active cases (the number of people hospitalised compared with the wider number of community cases) has been relatively steady over the past month.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff There are 405 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday, more than we’ve ever seen throughout the pandemic.

Stuff asked the Ministry of Health for data on what our hospital network looks like, as the outbreak continues to gather steam.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Rural hospitals prepared to take patients

* 'Oh well, we'll all get it' attitude to Omicron ignores increased risk to people with disabilities

* Covid-19: 22,152 new community cases in growing Omicron outbreak

* Covid-19: One death during Omicron outbreak was infected with Delta variant



It is important to note this is a snapshot in time. Hospital occupancy fluctuates every day, and at different points in the day, but this provides a picture of what our hospitals look like on Wednesday, March 2.

What do we have?

Ward beds

There are 7505​ ward beds in public hospitals dotted around the country.

As of Wednesday, 6023​ of these had a patient in them – making for an average occupancy rate of 80.3 per cent.​

As you’d expect, the number of beds at each hospital varies widely depending on the area and its population.

While there are 1075 ward beds at Auckland DHB, and more than 800 at Counties Manukau and Waitematā, three DHBs have fewer than 100 ward beds each: West Coast (42), Wairarapa (75), Tairāwhiti (88), which ranged between 64-74 per cent full on Wednesday.​

On Wednesday, 519 of Canterbury DHB’s 575 ward beds were full (90.3 per cent).

At Capital & Coast DHB in Wellington, 392 of 433 beds (90.5 per cent) were full, and 238 of 261 beds in Hawke’s Bay (91.2 per cent) were occupied.

Intensive care/high dependency care beds

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Last week, Wellington Regional Hospital's intensive care unit, pictured, notched up a record for the most infant patients it had ever treated at one time.

As of Wednesday, 10 people were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit with Covid-19.

The ministry says high vaccination levels will mean only a small proportion of people with Omicron are expected to end up in hospital, while the “vast majority” will be cared for in the community.

It is important to note that most Omicron hospitalisations will not require ICU/HDU-level care, however as the sheer number of overall cases rises, so too will the number of people ill enough to need this level of intervention.

The ministry said that of 296​ ICU/HDU beds across New Zealand’s public hospitals, 168 were occupied – 56.8 per cent on average.​

However, a better picture emerges by breaking things down by district health board.

In Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waitematā DHBs – which are currently treating the largest numbers of Covid-19 patients – ICU bed occupancy was currently 60.7 per cent, 44 per cent, and 18.2 per cent, respectively.​

These DHBs also have among the highest ICU/HDU bed totals, with 56, 25, and 22.​

However, Lakes district, which is seeing a growing number of cases, was at 100 per cent capacity for ICU today, with four of four ICU beds occupied.

Five of six ICU/HDU beds in Whanganui were occupied, 10 of 11 in Hawke’s Bay, and 17 of 21 in Canterbury.​

Nine of the country’s 20 DHBs have fewer than 10 ICU/HDU beds, with just four in Hutt Valley, Lakes and West Coast.​

An editorial in the New Zealand Medical Journal by intensivists Paul Young, Alex Psirides and Stephen Streat in November found there were 176 staffed ICU beds in 24 public hospital intensive care units across Aotearoa. Of these, 15 were dedicated paediatric ICU beds.

An additional 104 physical beds within ICUs that were not staffed were identified.

The NZMJ data suggested that – when the survey was completed between October 15-November 1, 2021 – New Zealand's staffed ICU bed capacity was approximately 3.5 staffed ICU beds per 100,000 people.

UNSPLASH New Zealand has half the staffed ICU beds some Australian states do, a survey in the NZMJ found.

By comparison, Australia’s staffed ICU bed numbers varied, by state, from 6 to 10.8 per 100,000 people.

The Ministry of Health says that if required, hospitals could surge to approximately 550 ICU/HDU-capable beds, but clinicians have queried the validity of this figure.

Ventilators

Ministry data showed there are 425 ventilators across the country. Fifty-two were in use as of Wednesday – 12.2 per cent of those available.

However, these are also not distributed evenly across the country.

Seven of the country's 20 DHBs have fewer than 10 ventilators each, while the rest of the health boards vary from dozens in stock to 81.

What officials say

On Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said hospitalisations linked to the virus currently make up a “very small fraction” of the overall occupancy numbers.

“There is still capacity there.”

When asked at what threshold hospitals will become overwhelmed, Hipkins said this depends on how quickly things shift.

The “slower the build” (of cases), the more time the health system has to adapt and respond.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said it was likely to be a “challenging” next four to six weeks for the country’s hospitals, but said they were planning and “well prepared” for an increase in Omicron cases.

If there is a “sudden spike”, that becomes more challenging.

However, he maintained the health system was “well prepared” to manage an increasing number of Covid-19 hospitalisations, and had planned for different scenarios.

Hipkins acknowledged an increase of hospitalisations will put the hospital system under pressure. This happens periodically, particularly over winter, and hospitals and staff “adapt to deal with that”.

However, he accepted it will be a “challenging next four to six weeks for the hospital system”.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told Stuff that “significant work” has been undertaken by all DHBs to prepare for the increase in Covid-19 cases both in the community and in hospital.

DHBs had a range of ways to gain additional capacity and improve patient flow when required, they said.

These include staff rostering, “optimising the use of different physical spaces and managing planned care to accommodate acute needs where necessary and clinically appropriate”.

When asked to further specify what these contingency plans included, the ministry did not respond by the deadline.

Staffing

However, none of these metrics tell the full story, as they do not take staffing levels into the equation. An ICU bed cannot care for a patient, it is the doctors and nurses around it who do that.

Authorities earlier advised as many as 15-20 per cent of staff at Middlemore Hospital were off work on Monday due to either being Covid-19 cases, household contacts or were caring for ill people at home.

The Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (which covers the three Auckland DHBs and Northland) was asked what proportion of frontline health workers were off work due to illness or isolation, but did not respond by deadline.