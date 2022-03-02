Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, March 2

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from March 2 regarding the Omicron outbreak, including the latest case numbers, and what happened at anti-mandate protests.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There were 405 people in hospital with the virus, 10 of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care units.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Fire and smoke outside Parliament's grounds as police remove anti-vaccine mandate protesters' camp on March 2, 2022.

The new cases are in Northland (382), Auckland (13,231), Waikato (2139), Bay of Plenty (1270), Lakes (415), Hawke’s Bay (273), MidCentral (367), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (261), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (1115), Hutt Valley (473), Nelson Marlborough (272), Canterbury (1033), South Canterbury (36), Southern (578), West Coast (15); and eight in unknown locations.

There were also eight new cases detected at the border.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff To date, 7.7m rapid antigen tests have been dispatched around the country (file photo).

This brings the total number of active cases to 123,836 (those identified in the past 21 days who were not yet deemed to be recovered).

Slightly under 20,090 PCR swabs were carried out in the past 24 hours, with the vast majority of positive results reported on Wednesday coming from rapid antigen tests (18,627) rather than PCR (3525). To date, 7.7m RATs have been dispatched around the country.

Meanwhile, more than 60 per cent of eligible Māori have now received their booster Covid-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, 18,970 booster doses were administered, bringing the total to date to 2.39 million (71.7 per cent of those eligible).

Slightly more than half of all eligible 5-11-year-olds have now had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, sitting at 51 per cent across Aotearoa.

As of Wednesday, 86 per cent of the eligible population aged five and over have now received one dose, 80 per cent fully dosed.

Key news

There will be no self-isolation at all for vaccinated Kiwis travelling from Australia from Wednesday at 11.59pm and from Friday for vaccinated Kiwis from everywhere else – unless they test positive for Covid-19.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said cabinet will soon make decisions over the future of MIQ.

School sport participation restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks and mandates may be lifted in time for the winter sport season, Hipkins says. New regulations will not apply to adult spectators of school sport activities.

STUFF Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds by NZ Police.

Police have taken back control of Parliament grounds on day 23 of the occupation, after they forced protesters out of the area and ripped down their makeshift infrastructure including tents, gazebos, toilets and kitchen marquees.

Meanwhile, emergency services were seen working to bring under control fires which broke out around the Parliamentary lawn and playground on Wednesday afternoon. Smoke billowed across the site as protesters were seen throwing objects into the blaze.

Stuff Police and protesters clash in Wellington during the occupation of Parliament grounds by anti-mandate protesters.

Protesters were pepper sprayed throughout the day, as a planned operation involving hundreds of police officers and a police helicopter moved in to remove the occupation at Parliament.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said at a media conference that his message was simple: “Please go home”. He said the operation would continue “until it is completed. It will take as long as it takes”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Riot police and protesters are clashing at the Parliament grounds.

Multiple arrests were made on the protest grounds for a range of offences including wilful trespass, obstruction, wilful damage, assaults police, possession of a restricted weapon, and refusing to provide identifying details.

Omichronicles

