Covid-19: 22,152 new community cases in growing Omicron outbreak

There are 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 in the ongoing outbreak.

The new cases are in Northland (382), Auckland (13,231), Waikato (2139), Bay of Plenty (1270), Lakes (415), Hawke’s Bay (273), MidCentral (367), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (261), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (1115), Hutt Valley (473), Nelson Marlborough (272), Canterbury (1033), South Canterbury (36), Southern (578), West Coast (15); and eight in unknown locations.

There were 405 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of Wednesday, 10 of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care units.

There are 22,152 new community cases to report in Aotearoa.

Of these, 306 were in hospitals in Auckland alone. There are Covid-19 patients in Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, MidCentral, Hutt Valley, Capital and Coast, Nelson Marlborough, Canterbury and Southern regions.

The average age of those in hospital was 52.

This brings the total number of active cases to 123,836 (those identified in the past 21 days who were not yet deemed to be recovered).

There were also eight new cases detected at the border.

Slightly under 20,090 PCR swabs were carried out in the past 24 hours, with the vast majority of positive results reported on Wednesday coming from rapid antigen tests (18,627) rather than PCR (3525).

To date, 7.7m RATs have been dispatched around the country.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reminded people to self-report positive RAT results through My Covid Record, so authorities can understand the size of the outbreak. People who need help recording their result can also call 0800 222 478.

Meanwhile, more than 60 per cent of eligible Māori have now received their booster Covid-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, 18,970 booster doses were administered, bringing the total to date to 2.39 million (71.7 per cent of those eligible).

Slightly more than half of all eligible 5-11-year-olds have now had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, sitting at 51 per cent across Aotearoa.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was questioned about the ongoing occupation at Parliament in Wellington.

There are 405 people in hospital with Covid-19 today, 10 of whom are in intensive care or a high dependency care unit.

He did not have an updated figure on the number of positive cases linked to the protest, but said it was time for them to go home.

“They have undoubtedly been exposed to Covid-19. Look after your own health,” Hipkins said.

On the growing number of hospitalisations, Hipkins said he understood this is going to put hospitals under pressure, and said it is often under pressure come winter time.

“It will be challenging over the next four to six weeks,” he said, and extended his thanks to health workers.

He also advised people against stockpiling rapid antigen tests now these were more readily available to purchase, saying “there will be plenty to go round.”

