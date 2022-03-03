Covid-19: 23,183 new community cases in Omicron outbreak, 503 in hospital

The Ministry of Health explains how to record a rapid antigen test (RAT) result on the My Covid Record website.

There are 23,183 new reported community cases of Covid-19.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were 503 people in hospital with Covid-19, seven of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The new cases were in Northland (520), Auckland (13,237), Waikato (1870), Bay of Plenty (1332), Lakes (537), Hawke’s Bay (315), MidCentral (381), Whanganui (79), Taranaki (289), Tairāwhiti (134), Wairarapa (94), Capital & Coast (1487), Hutt Valley (642), Nelson Marlborough (271), Canterbury (1294), South Canterbury (53), Southern (615), West Coast (16); and 17 were in unknown locations.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

There are 146,527 active community cases across the country.

READ MORE:

* Omicron NZ: Will everyone catch Covid in the current wave?

* New Zealand's hospital and ICU beds in numbers, as Omicron cases rise

* Covid-19 in 12 charts as cases and hospitalisations take off



Of the nearly 23,200 positive results reported on Thursday, roughly 85 per cent have self-reported their result via rapid antigen test (19,805), with the balance being PCR test results (3378).

More than half of Thursday's cases (54 per cent) were people under the age of 30, while those over 50 make up 14 per cent of new cases.

The “opposite pattern” was being seen in hospital, Bloomfield said: of the 345 people on wards in hospital in the northern region (not in emergency departments), just 21 per cent of Covid-19 patients are under 30.

Sixty per cent of patients in the northern region (Northland, and the three Auckland DHBs) were over the age of 50. The average age of those in hospital was 53.

Bloomfield said authorities expect both hospitalisation numbers and the overall hospitalisation rate to increase in the coming weeks, as case numbers continue to climb.

Slightly more than 1 in 10 inpatients across Auckland metro district health boards – including emergency departments were active Covid-19 cases (11 per cent), as of Wednesday afternoon.

The vast majority of Covid-19 patients were in Auckland hospitals, 397​ of the 503 cases.

According to modelling, Bloomfield said we can expect case numbers to peak over the next week or two, about the middle of March, and hospitalisations to peak around two weeks after that.

When asked about the accuracy of daily case numbers, Bloomfield noted these could be higher than the figure reported, but that we had “quite a good picture” of the amount of cases in the community through a number of indicators.

The number of people turning up in emergency departments having not been tested – as seen in every outbreak to date – did not seem “unduly high”, which was reassuring.

When asked why it was important people log positive RAT results, Bloomfield said this helps to understand the burden of illness, which helps health services to plan.

He also said that, in registering a positive result, people can identify their contacts. Those contacts may need to take specific precautions about who they see and what they do.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Of the nearly 23,200 positive results reported on Thursday, roughly 85 per cent were self-reported via rapid antigen test.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said a person with Covid had died in a Bay of Plenty rest home. They died of an unrelated medical condition while receiving palliative care, and had tested positive for Covid-19.

The country's supply of rapid antigen tests continues to grow.

On Wednesday, 3.6 million RATs arrived in the country, and 101 million were confirmed for delivery this month.

Another 3.5m RATs were being sent out to DHBs on Thursday, and 1.3m were sent out to primary health organisations to be distributed to GPs over the weekend.

There are now more than 500 places across the motu where people can access RATs, with the aim or reaching more than 1000, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, about 983,000 New Zealanders currently eligible for their booster Covid-19 vaccine (about 28 per cent) have not had it yet.

Slightly fewer than 18,000 boosters were administered across the country on Wednesday.

To date, 51.3 per cent of 5 to 11-year-olds (all ethnicities) have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine; for Māori this sits at 31.6 per cent and 43.7 per cent for Pasifika children.