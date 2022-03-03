Anti-mandate protesters agree to leave Pukekawa/Auckland Domain

Protesters in Auckland Domain agreed to leave on Thursday after a five-day occupation at the site. Council workers removed tents and camping equipment while around 25 police stood guard.

Anti-mandate protesters at Pukekawa/Auckland Domain have agreed to leave the site after five days.

Police and Auckland Council officers arrived at the occupation on Thursday for a second time, with 25 police and 20 council officers on site.

“This morning, those remaining on site have agreed to leave, Auckland Council officers, with police support, are now working with them to remove the remaining camping equipment,” said Auckland Council's Craig Hobbs.

“Council officers have engaged in further conversations with those occupying the Auckland Domain over the past few days.”

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he had been in regular contact with police and Government to “ensure a successful resolution”.

“The right to protest is a fundamental part of our democracy, however that does not give anyone the right to consider themselves above the law,” Goff said.

“Nobody is entitled to camp on the Auckland Domain and to use their vehicles to obstruct access by other members of the public to a public space.”

The roads on the domain have reopened. Goff also acknowledged disruptions that local businesses had faced during the protest.

A Stuff journalist on the site said cars are no longer parked at the domain and a drone is in the air.

The group was protesting against the Government's Covid-19 vaccine mandates, among a number of smaller versions of the protest which had gathered on the grounds of Parliament, which have popped up around the country.

Many of the Auckland group’s belongings are being removed by council.

The group’s exit is less than 24 hours after police brought the Parliament protest to an end.

The Auckland gathering were involved in a hīkoi which saw around 3000 people cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Saturday.

The hīkoi ended at the domain, with a group of people continuing to stay on site and setting up tents.

Camping at the domain and parking on the grass are prohibited, resulting in Auckland Council officers handing out bylaw breach notices to the group on Tuesday.

Council officers, accompanied by police gave the group until midday Tuesday to remove tents and cars.

However, on Thursday the protesters remained on site after Auckland Council’s Craig Hobbs agreed to give them more time.

The protesters had claimed mana whenua over the land and said they were not breaching the bylaw notices as there were no tent pegs on the ground.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, whose rohe (territory) the domain is in, said on Sunday that they did not support the protesters occupation of the land.

Chairwoman of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marama Royal said those who genuinely cared for Tāmaki Makaurau’s community should do all they could to prevent further spread of Covid-19.