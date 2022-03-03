Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, March 3

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from March 3 regarding the Omicron outbreak, including the latest case numbers, and what happened at anti-mandate protests.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 23,183 new reported community cases of Covid-19.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were 503 people in hospital with Covid-19, seven of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The new cases were in Northland (520), Auckland (13,237), Waikato (1870), Bay of Plenty (1332), Lakes (537), Hawke’s Bay (315), MidCentral (381), Whanganui (79), Taranaki (289), Tairāwhiti (134), Wairarapa (94), Capital & Coast (1487), Hutt Valley (642), Nelson Marlborough (271), Canterbury (1294), South Canterbury (53), Southern (615), West Coast (16); and 17 were in unknown locations.

There are 146,527 active community cases across the country.

Meanwhile, about 983,000 New Zealanders currently eligible for their booster Covid-19 vaccine (about 28 per cent) have not had it yet.

Slightly fewer than 18,000 boosters were administered across the country on Wednesday.

To date, 51.3 per cent of 5 to 11-year-olds (all ethnicities) have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine; for Māori this sits at 31.6 per cent and 43.7 per cent for Pasifika children.

Key news

Front end loaders, a digger, and water blasters – and teams from the police, aviation security and Wellington City Council – are clearing the rubbish left on Parliament grounds by the protesters who occupied the lawn and surrounding streets for more than three weeks.

Wellingtonians could be heard yelling out encouragement – “thanks for all your work”, “congratulations” – to police, who mingled on site with the clean-up crew.

It comes after a 23-day protest-turned-occupation of Parliament grounds ended dramatically on Wednesday when hundreds of police, some in riot gear, cleared the site.

Fires were lit on Wednesday as hostile occupiers retreated. The places where fires were set are ringed by police tape as officers are still in control of the site.

Today the extent of the damage and mess is clear – charred trees and a burnt playground, the tents and other camping gear left by occupiers – as well as graffiti, bricks pried from the ground, and an unknown extent of damage to infrastructure. Much of the detritus being cleared would end up at the Wellington landfill.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Contractors begin the long clean-up of Parliament grounds after a long occupation by protesters.

Free RATs on offer

Free rapid antigen tests (RATs) can be ordered online from Thursday morning from a new Ministry of Health website.

The RAT requester site will enable household contacts of a positive Covid-19 case and anyone showing symptoms to order a test online before collecting from 146 sites nationwide.

However, free RATs will still be available for eligible individuals without an order via Community Testing Centres and can be purchased from some retail stores.

General Practitioners will also use RATs as part of clinical consultations but will not distribute tests to the general public.

Acting Group Manager of Covid-19 Testing and Supply Jo Pugh said the website contains features that prevent people from requesting too many tests, including order limits by address and phone numbers.

She said the Ministry of Health was exploring options to deliver RATs to households.

Pugh said the online ordering process would negate the need for families to queue up at a testing centre when one person in the household gets sick.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff Free rapid antigen tests can be ordered online from Thursday morning from a new Ministry of Health website.

Auckland International Airport has welcomed its first isolation-free flight from Australia on Thursday afternoon, as New Zealand reopens to the world.

The Qantas flight, from Sydney, arrived at around 3pm.

It is the first isolation-free flight from Australia since the trans-Tasman bubble closed seven months ago.

The Government announced on February 28 borders would fully reopen to fully vaccinated Kiwis travelling from Australia from 11.59pm Wednesday.

Those people will no longer have to complete any isolation, but will have to take rapid antigen tests on arrival, and again five or six days into their stay in New Zealand.

From 11.59pm Friday, the same would apply to fully vaccinated Kiwis arriving from anywhere else in the world.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland International Airport has welcomed its first isolation-free flight from Australia on Thursday afternoon, as New Zealand reopens to the world.

