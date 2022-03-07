Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, March 7

More than 47,000 rapid antigen test (RAT) results were reported yesterday. (File photo)

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from March 7 concerning Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak.

Cases and vaccinations

There were 17,522 new community of cases Covid-19 and 696 people with the virus in hospital on Monday, including 13 people in intensive care units.

In its daily statement, the Ministry of Health said that care needed to be taken when interpreting daily reported cases, which were expected to continue to fluctuate. “The seven-day rolling average of cases is today 17,921, up from 17,272 yesterday.”

Monday’s new cases were in: Northland (509), Auckland (7639), Waikato (1541), Bay of Plenty (1174), Lakes (475), Hawke’s Bay (435), MidCentral (400), Whanganui (95), Taranaki (311), Tairāwhiti (217), Wairarapa (99), Capital and Coast (1545), Hutt Valley (837), Nelson Marlborough (329), Canterbury (1308), South Canterbury (82), Southern (506), West Coast (14); Unknown (6)

There were 11 new cases identified at the border: 11 (3 confirmed and 8 probable).

There are 192,492 active community cases across the country.

The ministry urges people to self-report Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results, even if it is negative.

“If you are a household contact please still report your RATs results separately, even if other household members have already reported theirs.”

You can report the result of RATs online through my Covid Record or by calling 0800 222 478 between 8am and 8pm.

More than 47,000 RAT results were reported yesterday, of which 16,625 were positive.

On Monday, 72.3 per cent of those eligible had received a booster vaccine, while 52.4 per cent of children aged 5-11 had received their first dose.

Key news

The Smiths Hundreds of Canterbury students attend a toga party in Ilam, in breach of covid rules which limit gatherings to 100.

Two student parties attended by 'hundreds' in the Christchurch suburb of Ilam on Saturday have left neighbours fearing a super-spreader event. Both were reportedly linked and attended by around 400 students, in an apparent breach of Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

Three more MPs have contracted Covid-19.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon said he tested positive today.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been infected, and he is the first party leader - and the fifth MP – to test positive for the disease.

Luxon said in a statement he tested positive on Monday. “I have not been showing Covid-19 symptoms, but have been testing myself regularly as a precaution, including on Sunday morning, with all tests returning negative results,” Luxon said.

“The test earlier today returned a positive result and I am now isolating at home with my family, who have all tested negative.”

Former National Party leader Simon Bridges and Labour MP Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki are the third and fourth MPs confirmed to have Covid. Last week Environment Minister David Parker confirmed he had it, followed by Police Minister Poto Williams.

Monique Ford/Stuff The Chatham Islands has two cases of Covid-19.

Two Covid-19 cases in the remote Chatham Islands were reported on Monday. These two cases are already isolating and being supported on the Islands.

More than 1500 people in the Queenstown Lakes area are being contacted after being dosed with Covid-19 vaccine that was not stored at right temperature. The Southern District Health Board is asking the people affected to get a replacement vaccination.

In Auckland, around 10 per cent of they city’s public transport services have been cancelled because of Covid-related staff shortages. Auckland Transport (AT) has confirmed Omicron-related cancellations were being seen across all modes of public transport.

