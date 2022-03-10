Omichronicles March 10: How Leigh Hart and his beagle are beating iso-boredom

Chris Hipkins announces the self-isolation time for cases and household contacts will be cut to seven days, from 10.

Life moves pretty fast on the Omicron wave. (If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss the one part of the press conference you actually needed to hear.)

Nearly two years into the pandemic, we’ve circled back around to unprecedented times and Keeping Up With The Covid cases, lights, and phases takes a village.

So each weekday, we’ll bring you Omichronicles, tales from the lighter side of the O-surge and advice to keep you on track.

​​​​Leigh Hart and his beagle are thriving in isolation

Covid-positive comedian Leigh Hart is spending his time in isolation with his “wingman” beagle Ricky, brainstorming money-making schemes for when the pandemic is a thing of the past.

“I was thinking maybe is there some way we can [turn cloth masks into] g-strings for pets or even people.”

“There are worse ideas,” he said, adding that his beagle Ricky gave him the lightbulb moment for the g-string.

“Other than that, he hasn’t contributed much to my lockdown [ideas], to be honest.”

Leigh Hart and his beagle Ricky through isolation.

Hart tested positive on Monday, but said he’s worried about a possible “man-flu” Covid variant.

“God forbid the strain should morph, and women suffer the same symptoms a man will be experiencing.”

“But we [men] don’t like to complain about it. We just like to get on with it.”

In reality, he is pretty lucky and feeling fine. While his tastebuds remain intact, he said his most worrying symptom was his loss of style.

“I’m walking around the house in some pretty weird stuff that I normally wouldn’t wear,” he said.

“I’m wearing things like triple denim. A lot of corduroy. And a combination sometimes of denim and corduroy,” he said, adding that long socks and sandals are an isolation favourite.

His fashion symptoms could be worse, though. He suggests head-to-toe or “octo-denim” would maybe appear at the peak of the virus, but “it hasn’t got that bad yet”.

“I just hope these symptoms pass by the time I start mixing in the real world again.”

Hart’s kids are back at school, having recovered from the virus themselves, so the comedian’s spending his days with just Ricky by his side.

He’s holed out in his “chip bunker” eating crisps and watching TV – hoping for inspiration for a new show for himself.

All up, he’s enjoying himself. That is until the kids come back from school.

“It’s kind of nice to be by yourself, of course when everyone gets home after school that’s when you’ve got to start doing your little coughs to make sure you get looked after.”

When you don’t have Covid, but ...

Need a boredom buster? Puzzles may (or may not) be the answer

Lucky Taco food truck owners Otis and Sarah Frizzell battled their isolation boredom with the Lego Minifigures Faces puzzle. It’s 1000 pieces. It’s entirely yellow. And it’ll take at least one isolation week to finish.

The Auckland couple started the puzzle about a month ago, and they finally got to finish it while stuck home with Covid last week.

“That is the hardest puzzle I’ve ever done by far,” Sarah Frizzell said.

“So many people have messaged me ... I’ve got serious puzzle kudos.”

Many would have crumbled under that kind of puzzle pressure. But the Frizzells prevailed, and posted about their success on Instagram. But the road to victory wasn’t always easy.

“We nearly biffed it so many times. We nearly got divorced over that jigsaw,” she laughed.

Is there any point scanning in anymore?

Yes, absolutely, though you probably don't have to do it everywhere.

Locations of interest were shelved under phase 3 of the Government's Omicron response, but there's still value in keeping your NZ Covid Tracer app, turning on the Bluetooth, and scanning into high risk places, epidemiologists say.

It remains mandatory under all settings of the traffic light system for all businesses and workplaces to display the official NZ Covid Tracer QR code posters.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff It’s still a good idea to continue scanning in under red light settings.

The Ministry of Health also still wants everyone to keep a track of where they have been by scanning in.

University of Otago epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker said scanning was largely irrelevant at supermarkets and shopping facilities under phase 3, because of mask use.

But there were places where he felt it was still useful - high risk areas such as in aged care facilities, hospitals and airports.

He said there was also value in keeping on the bluetooth function of the app, which can take note of when you've been in close contact with another person who has a mobile phone for more than 15 minutes and send you a notification of exposure.

“There's obviously no requirement for self-isolation after that notification under phase 3, but people will get a little note that they should watch out for symptoms and that can be good to have for people.”

Baker said Kiwis should be sensible and consider the three Cs - if a place is crowded, confined and close, they should still scan in.

“It might be that in the future, we are more selective about scanning and where we do it, but there is probably a place for it in some form.”

No-bake recipes kids can make themselves

If you’re working from home, or sick - or both - while in isolation, the question of how to keep the kids entertained without destroying your home can become pressing.

Monkey Business Images Keep the kids entertained with these no-bake recipes.

For me, isolating with two small kids felt a lot like a repeat of lockdown, and I found myself reaching for some of the same strategies.

Back in August, I compiled a list of no-bake recipes kids, even quite small ones, can make themselves.

They require no hot ovens or sharp knives and, therefore, minimal supervision; they’re also difficult to really ruin.

I can’t promise your kitchen won’t come out unscathed, but at least you’ll have something sweet to dull the pain at the end of it all.