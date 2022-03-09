Covid-19: 22,454 new community cases, four new deaths

Dr Api Talemaitoga from Cavendish Doctors explains how to test yourself for Covid-19 with a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). It's quick, easy and practically painless.

There are 22,454 new community cases of Covid-19 to report across the country, with four new deaths.

There are 742 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday, down from 757 on Tuesday.

Nineteen people are in intensive care (ICU) or high dependency care (HD) units.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on Wednesday afternoon.

This represents 2.5 percent of current hospitalisations, around one-fifth of the rate seen at the peak of the Delta outbreak when 13 percent of hospitalised people required ICU or HDU care.

READ MORE:

* Omichronicles March 9: 'I could feel Covid rippling throughout my entire body’

* Covid-positive health workers can return to work as self-isolation rules change

* Interislander cuts back Cook Strait crossings as Covid sweeps through crews

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, March 7



The ministry said 507 people were in hospital across the Northland and Auckland region, but also stated it was waiting on hospital data for these district health boards.

There were people in hospital in the following regions: Waikato: 67; Bay of Plenty: 26; Rotorua: seven; Tairāwhiti: three, Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: five; MidCentral: 18; Whanganui: 2; Wairarapa: 8; Hutt Valley: 12; Capital and Coast: 38; Nelson Marlborough: three; Canterbury: 18; Timaru: two; Southern: nine.

Of the new deaths, two occurred in Lakes, one in Tairāwhiti and one in Counties Manukau.

There were 8529 new cases reported in the Auckland Region – 56 percent of the total new cases – down from 61 percent of total new cases a week ago.

The ministry said that number was still high, and the outbreak was still “very active” in Auckland region, but numbers had levelled off there in the past week.

Officials would know in the next few days if this signalled the Auckland outbreak has peaked.

The new cases were in Northland (716), Auckland (8529), Waikato (2109), Bay of Plenty (1427), Lakes (633), Hawke’s Bay (707), MidCentral (655), Whanganui (202), Taranaki (536), Tairāwhiti (373), Wairarapa (166), Capital and Coast (1879), Hutt Valley (1062), Nelson Marlborough (452), Canterbury (2024), South Canterbury (120), Southern (835), West Coast (20); and nine in an unknown location.

Of the 22,454 new cases, just 558 were detected via PCR testing (2.4 per cent), while the balance were picked up through rapid antigen tests.

This brings the total number of active cases – detected in the past 10 days – not yet deemed recovered to 202,141.

It comes as Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Wednesday that the isolation period for Covid-positive cases, household contacts and those in MIQ would decrease to seven days, from 10 days, from 11.59pm on Friday.

A further 12 cases were caught at the border.