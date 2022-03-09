Covid-19: What you need to know about the new self-isolation rules

Chris Hipkins announces the self-isolation time for cases and household contacts will be cut to seven days, from 10.

The self-isolation period for people with Covid–19, and their household contacts, has been cut from 10 to 7 days, as of midnight Friday.

The change also applies to people in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

It means those who are in self-isolation, and have been for seven days, will be able to leave isolation as of 11:59pm Friday March 11.

Your isolation period starts from your first day of symptoms or, if you are asymptomatic, from your first positive test.

READ MORE:

* Ministry of Health announces 22,454 new community cases of Covid-19, four deaths

* Covid-19: Booster shots are available – who can get them, and how do you book?

* Omicron phase 3: What you need to know about testing, contact tracing and isolation



Household contacts will still need to have a rapid antigen test (RAT) on days three and seven.

If you have symptoms after seven days, you are still advised to stay home until you have been symptom free for 24 hours.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff The public is being asked to report all rapid antigen test results, even negative ones. (File photo)

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government’s decision to reduce the timeframe was to find a balance between effectively controlling the outbreak and the effect for business and essential goods, including transport and food supply.

“The most up to date public health advice is that there is a decline in infectiousness of Omicron over time, and that in most cases transmission occurs within seven days,” Hipkins said.

Professor Michael Plank said the Government's decision to reduce the isolation period “shouldn’t result in a significant increase in transmission” because the majority of people were not infectious by this time.

Hipkins also asked the public to report RAT results on My Covid Record, even when negative.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government has reduced isolation period to help find a balance between controlling the outbreak and keeping businesses and services running.

He said this helped the Government track transmission of Covid-19 in households to see how the outbreak was spreading through communities.

“We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other,” he said.

“However, high case numbers and household contacts, and the current 10-day isolation requirement, is having a wider impact on many parts of our lives.”

Also announced was a change to self-isolation for those who have recovered from Covid and later become a household contact.

These people will not need to self-isolate again for three months after recovering.

That is an increase from the previous time of 28 days.

There were 22,454 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, and four more people have died with the virus. There were 742 people in hospital with Covid-19.